3 Reasons Why Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish' Is An Audience-favourite Even Today

Hrithik Roshan has showcased his versatility in various movies in his career and, among them, one of his most famous movies is Krrish. The Krrish franchise brought still remains one of the best superhero movies in India. The Krrish franchises were directed by Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan.

Be it the performances, the stunts, or the direction, the audiences welcomed the superhero franchise with open arms. Needless to say, even Krrish's superhero attire and mask had become a huge fan-favorite. Here are some of the reasons to watch the Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero franchise.

Here are some of the reasons to watch the Krrish franchise

1. Celebrates familial bond

The Hrithik Roshan starrer is more than just a high octane superhero and an action flick. It is a film with a heart. The plot of the superhero franchise lays heavy importance on the familial bonds.

The first half of Krrish revolved around his relationship with his grandmother and the latter's insecurities of her grandson meeting the same fate as her son. While, after an emotional reunion, Krrish 3, delved more on Krrish's camaraderie with his father, Rohit Mehra. This makes the Hrithik Roshan starrer a lot more than just a mere superhero movie.

2. The film showcases 'human' side of the protagonist

Hrithik Roshan's character from the film may come across as an ultimate badass superhero, with his black mask and caped uniform but there is a lot more to him. Under the extensive machismo, Krrish is shown to be a compassionate individual who has got several layers of vulnerability in him. Like any other individual, he relies on his grandmother, father, and wife for emotional support.

Even his duty as a superhero comes across as unconventional. The Hrithik Roshan starrer portrays Krrish as a superhero who not just saves the day for the people but also motivates them to discover their inner 'superhero'. This makes the Hrithik Roshan starrer enjoyable in several aspects.

3. Hrithik Roshan himself

It is needless to say that this superhero franchise was very much a turning point in the Super 30 actor's career. The actor had made an impressive debut with Kaho Na Pyar Hai which catapulted him into the league of the typical romantic hero. However, it was the Krrish franchise which truly helped the green-eyed actor to prove his caliber as an actor. The actor showcased various shades of versatility and pushed himself beyond his comfort zone.

