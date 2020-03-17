Hrithik Roshan's Lesser-known Female Co-stars With Whom He Has Worked

Hrithik Roshan is one of the popular names in Bollywood. He has performed various roles and with his marvellous acting skills, he has aced every role he has done. Throughout his career, the actor has worked alongside various co-stars in numerous movies. However, fans may not remember a few actors who have shared screen space with him. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's lesser-known female co-stars.

Hrithik Roshan's lesser-known female co-stars

Juhi Chawla

Hrithik Roshan and Juhi Chawla have worked together in quite a few movies. One of them is Main Krishna Hoon. The plot of the movie is about Krishna (Namit Shah) a child who feels unwanted when a bad situation occurs in his life. However, his sadness turns into happiness when Lord Krishna comes to his aid. Juhi Chawla played the role of Kantaben in the movie.

#StarGOLD wishes you all a very Happy Janmashtami!



Don't forget to watch 'Main Krishna Hoon' today at 1pm.

Esha Deol

Esha and Hrithik have worked together in only one film till now and that is Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The movie did not perform well at the box office as the storyline failed to impress the audience. Esha and Hrithik's roles were praised by the fans. Esha played the role of Esha Malhotra and Hrithik Roshan played the role of Rahul Sharma in the film.

Hrithik Roshan and Esha Deol in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002). That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/EbKhTF03Vy — Anuj ✨ (@AnujUnknown) February 27, 2020

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki and Hrithik have worked together in the iconic movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The movie is about three friends who plan to go on a vacation to Spain. All three friends learn a lot about their lives during the trip. Hrithik played the role of Arjun Saluja and Kalki Koechlin played the role of Natasha Arora. The cast of the movie also included Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif.

ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBARA 🇮🇳

Dir. : Zoya Akhtar

With Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin & Katrina Kaif

