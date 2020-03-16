Hrithik Roshan's Sci-fi Movies That Have Given Him The 'Superhero' Tag

After giving a power-packed performance in the film War, and making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, Hrithik Roshan is prepping up for his next movie Krrish 4. The sci-fi movie will be releasing in 2021. Here are Hrithik Roshan’s other sci-fi movies to watch, if you love Indian sci-fi movies.

Hrithik Roshan’s Indian sci-fi films

Koi…Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan was seen in the movie Koi..Mil Gaya opposite Prettyy Zinta. The film was directed by Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan in which the actor played the role of a mentally disabled boy, Rohit. The story then traces this boy Rohit who finds a new friend from another planet. This sci-fi film became an instant hit and everyone praised Hrithik Roshan for his acting skills as a disabled boy.

Krrish

Krrish was the sequel of Hrithik Roshan’s Koi…Mil Gaya. This film too was directed by Rakesh Roshan as it went to become the third highest-earning Indian film of 2006. Krrish starred actors Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra and Rekha along with Hrithik Roshan in the lead. It is the story about a superhero Krrish who falls in love with a girl. When he goes all the way to Singapore to meet her, the truth of his father’s death forces him to use his powers.

Krrish 3

Krrish 3 was the third superhero and sci-fi film starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut. The film is about Krrish and his father who need to kill human mutants made by an evil scientist, who wants to destroy the world.

Krrish 4 was announced recently and will be releasing in December this year. Krrish 4 will also be directed by Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan. The film will be starring actors Yami Gautam and Nawazzudding Siddiqui along with Hrithik Roshan.

