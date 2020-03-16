Hrithik Roshan's Most Intriguing Scenes From The Film 'Agneepath'; Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath released eight years ago, on January 2012. The film is a revenge story which took audiences by storm. The film had many moments where it struck the right chord with the viewers and some of the movie scenes are still considered epic. Here is a list of best scenes of Hrithik Roshan from the film Agneepath.

Best scenes of Hrithik Roshan from the film 'Agneepath'

Hrithik Roshan’s character kills an army of people

One of the most defining scenes of Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath is when Rishi Kapoor’s character is selling off Hrithik’s sister in the reel story. Hrithik Roshan’s character lynches an army of people. At the very moment when one buyer tries to take his sister, Hrithik Roshan jumps out from the crowd and shoots the man in the head. The scene is a must-watch in the film Agneepath.

Watch one of the best scenes of Agneepath film here:

A chilling scene

In the scene, antagonist Sanjay Dutt is dragging Hrithik Roshan brutally, with a rope tied around his neck. The expressions on Hrithik Roshan’s eface will definitely send chills down the spine of viewers. Hrithik Roshan’s expressions when he takes a look at the tree where his father breathed his last is intriguing and also a turnaround moment towards the climax of Agneepath.

Watch one of the best scenes of Agneepath film here:

Hrithik Roshan & Priyanka Chopra marriage

Agneepath film has many sad and nerve-wracking scenes. Out of all Hrithik Roshan’s character getting married to his lady love in the film is a great scene. Set-up in the Maharashtrian style, this scene emanates the traditions of Hrithik's family. Priyanka Chopra’s bedazzled look and Hrithik’s clean Maharashtrian style defines the moments. However, the scenes lead to intense gunfire, which leaves the moment short-handed. However, it is one of the best scenes in the film, Agneepath.

Watch the scene from Agneepath here:

