Hrithik Roshan Loves Listening To THESE Types Of Songs During His Workout

Hrithik Roshan never fails to motivate his fans with his fitness goals. The actor has acted in various movies throughout his career and is known to give his hundred per cent in every role he plays. Fans have seen his transformation for movies like Krrish, Dhoom 2, and War.

In an interview, the actor revealed that he only transforms his body based on the role he gets in movies. The actor also mentioned some details about his workout recently. The most interesting bit was his workout playlist. Let us take a look at the type of songs he listens to.

Hrithik Roshan loves these types of songs during his workout

Hrithik Roshan revealed that he listens to slow songs at the time of his workout. During his interview, he was asked why does he listen to slow songs instead of listening to motivational songs or songs that have great bass. He replied that he is embarrassed by his song selection but he listens to them because he loves his workout to be slow instead of fast.

The actor added that he wants to be aware that his muscle is going through that pain of weights he is carrying. He said that the greatest workouts are done when you do it slowly. To keep his pace slow, he listens to slow songs while working out in the gym.

Hrithik Roshan's fitness

Hrithik Roshan is often seeing working out to maintain a fit body. He also mentioned an application on social media which gives an entire fitness plan to the consumers for the workout. He further mentioned the name of another application that helps peopple stay fit mentally. He emphasised that mental health was more important than physical health.

