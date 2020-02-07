WATCH: Hrithik Roshan's Painful Body Transformation Journey For The Movie 'War'

Hrithik Roshan has been in an inspiration to the audience with not only his acting but also his fitness. After his debut movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, he tasted immense success and also bagged the Best Male Debut award. The actor then acted in various movies and gave his hundred per cent in every role he performed. In the year 2019, he played the role of Kabir in War, which required him to transform his body. Let us take a look at some more details about his transformation.

Hrithik Roshan's transformation for the movie War

For the movie Super 30 that released in the same year as War, Hrithik had to increase a bit of weight. He planned to transform himself after Super 30 because he knew that he was going to play the role of an army officer in War that required him to have a lean physique. Fans were shocked to see the 45-year-old actor's transformation. He also mentioned that it was not at all easy for him to transform in such a less time.

Hrithik had to maintain a strict diet and he also talked about intermediate fasting. The video takes netizens on a journey of two months where one can see the efforts Hrithik had put into his transformation. '

While promoting the film War, Hrithik also suffered from a bad slip disc injury and he talked about recovering from it. He also mentioned that the biggest war of life was clearly completing the film War. Take a look at his workout regimen:

