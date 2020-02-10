Hrithik Roshan Fan? Here Are Some Of His Best Songs Which You Cannot Miss

Hrithik Roshan is considered to be one of the best dancers in Bollywood. He has grooved to many catchy tunes and also delivered some soulful tracks. Here is a list of some of the best songs to feature Hrithik Roshan:

Na Tum Jano Na Hum

This song is from Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie, Kaho Naa... Pyar Hai which also starred Ameesha Patel. The song happens in the latter part of the movie when Rohit’s lookalike, Raj, realises he is in love with Sonia. Lucky Ali had lent his voice to this soulful number from the movie and it also earned him a Filmfare that year. Ibrahim Ashk had penned down the lyrics for Na Tum Jano Na Hum.

Ghungroo

From his recent release War, Hrithik Roshan’s song Ghungroo has managed to become a chartbuster. It also features Vaani Kapoor and the two groove effortlessly to this track sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The music director for the song is the duo of Vishal-Shekhar. The lyrics for this song are penned by Kumaar.

Meherbaan Hua

This song is from the movie Bang Bang which starred Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Meherbaan Hua is a soulful tune in which Hrithik romances Katrina but the whole song is actually a figment of Katrina's imagination. From the beaches of Greece to the narrow lanes with stucco houses, the song's beautiful backdrop complements the lead pair's chemistry. Shekhar Ravjiani, Ash King and Shilpa Rao have lent their voice to this song while the music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Meherbaan Hua was also nominated for the Mirchi Music Awards for Critics’ Choice Upcoming Music Composer of The Year.

