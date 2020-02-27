Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi.. Mil Gaya' & Other Top Bollywood Films Based On Aliens; Check Out

Science-fiction movies related to aliens and extra territorials are widely popular. The Bollywood film industry has been producing movies related to aliens and extra territorials for decades, an example could be Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya. But the movies seem to have to establish their roots remarkably in Bollywood. Here are some of the movies based on aliens and extra territorials that one can watch.

Koi...Mil Gaya (2003)

After a very long time, it was the year 2003 when a movie related to alien got released and grabbed huge attention from the public and critics as well. Koi...Mil Gaya proved to be a milestone in Indian cinema.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the flick features Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Preity Zinta in the lead roles along with other stars including Rajat Bedi, Johnny Lever, and Prem Chopra. The theme of the flick is about an emotional bond between an alien and an intellectually challenged boy.

Krrish series (2003-2013)

Krrish is one of the most famous sci-fi Indian flicks. The Krrish franchise comprises of three movies so far, Koi...Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. It is helmed, produced and written by Rakesh Roshan. The series features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The movie revolves around an intellectually challenged boy who encounters an alien and later, his son grows up to be a superhero. All three movies in the franchise have been critically acclaimed and earned huge commercial success.

Robot

Originally made in Tamil titled as Enthiran and later remade into Hindi as Robot, this movie is noted for its outstanding special effects, the innovative storyline, and the memorable dialogues. Featuring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai in prominent roles, the movie revolves around the story of an andro-humanoid robot who starts becoming self-aware and also starts developing human emotions. The film won many awards for its special effects.

PK

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film features Aamir Khan in the titular role along with Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The 2014 movie revolves around an alien who lands on earth and loses the gadget he can use to communicate with his spaceship. His naive nature and innocent questions force the nation to evaluate the religious impact on the citizens.

