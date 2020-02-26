Hrithik Roshan Inspires By Overcoming Speech Challenges & Becoming A Star Worth Millions

Hrithik Roshan is regarded as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He started his career as a child artist. Before making it big in movies, he also worked as an assistant director in a few films. He made his debut as a lead actor with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He is also called the 'Greek God' of Bollywood because of his perfectly sculpted physique and looks.

Hrithik Roshan's net worth

Hrithik Roshan’s net worth is approximately around $40 million. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan may be a part of one of the most renowned Bollywood families but has carved a niche for himself in the industry as an actor and a prolific dancer. Hrithik Roshan charges more than ₹22 Crores per film.

He also owns several restaurants in New Delhi. He also has his clothing and apparel line. Besides all this, he is also endorsing many brands. His family owns numerous bungalows and luxurious apartments all over the world. He is a proud owner of expensive cars like Porsche, Ferrari, Volvo, Audi and Mercedes. His home in Mumbai has a market value of ₹84 Crores.

Hrithik Roshan's struggles with stammering

Hrithik Roshan has been quite open about the issue of his stammering that happened early on in his life. The actor has been through speech therapy to speak free and fluently. He still does speech exercises every day.

In an earlier interview in a TV show, he had revealed that he was teased as a kid because of his stammering. He had also said that suffering from this problem was like a hell for him. He has overcome his stammering problems and he is making it big in the Bollywood industry.

He also donates generously to a children’s hospital for a speech therapy wing. The actor has surely brought the spotlight on the issue of stuttering in Indian media.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

