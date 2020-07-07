Hrithik Roshan Starrers That Are Available To Watch On Netflix; Check List

Hrithik Roshan is among the top actors in Bollywood. The actor has excelled in acting, bodybuilding as well as dancing. Fans love him because of his distinctive style and his dedication towards his work. The amount of work Hrithik puts in his characters in the movies is unparalleled.

Apart from his acting skills, Hrithik Roshan is also popular for his chiselled body as well as his swift dance moves. The actor has now worked in various popular films. Some of these include Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jodhaa Akbar, Lakshya and many more. Check out Hrithik Roshan's movies that you can watch on Netflix.

Mohenjo Daro

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Mohenjo Daro stars Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, and Kabir Bedi in lead roles. The story revolves around Sarman, a poor farmer who arrives in Mohenjo Daro, a city ruled by the tyrant Maham. He plans to take revenge on him.

Lakshya

Lakshya is a 2004 movie directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan. The story follows an aimless young man, who joins the Indian Army and learns the struggles of a soldier.

Kaabil

This is a 2017 action-thriller that stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. It also stars the brother-duo Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy. In this Sanjay Gupta directorial, Hrithik essays the role of a blind voiceover artist, Rohan Bhatnagar, who turns delusional after the perpetrators who raped his wife walk free.

Guzaarish

Guzaarish tells the story of a former magician Ethan, who is a quadriplegic. He files a petition for euthanasia. His protege, Omar, a young magic enthusiast, convinces Ethan to pass on his legacy to him. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and gives a strong message on euthanasia and the amount of physical and mental trauma a patient goes through.

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar is a 2008 film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie stars Aishwariya Rai and Hrithik Roshan as Jodha and Akbar respectively. The movie tells the story of Jodha, who is a fiery Rajput princess who is obliged to marry Mughal Emperor Akbar for political reasons. Eventually, they develop mutual respect and love for each other.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

With ZNMD, we got to see the importance of friendship and several other things in life. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. It is considered to be a compelling watch.

