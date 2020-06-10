Times Hrithik Roshan Played The Role Of Character With Emotional & Traumatic Past

Deemed as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has always had a knack for taking up unconventional roles, be it Rohit from Koi... Mil Gaya or Ethan from Guzaarish and his career trajectory is proof. With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years, Hrithik has given Bollywood several cult films and emerged as a superstar who enjoys a massive fandom till date.

The Super 30 actor has tried his hand at several complex characters with various genres that have majorly contributed to establishing his name in the film fraternity and the hearts of the audiences like no other. As the actor completed 20 successful years in Bollywood, here's taking a look back at all the Hrithik Roshan's movies wherein he played the role of a character with an emotional or traumatic past:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Super 30' A Must-watch; Here's Why

1) Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in 'Agneepath'

2012's action drama Agneepath is a reboot of the 1990 film by the same title starring Amitabh Bachchan. However, in this Karan Malhotra directorial, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan from the original film of a man who seeks to avenge the murder of his father, played by Chetan Pandit and of his wife, played by Priyanka Chopra. While Hrithik plays the protagonist, Danny Denzongpa's role as an antagonist from its original film is played by Sanjay Dutt in its reboot.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan’s Acclaimed Movies Which Established These ‘firsts’ In Bollywood

2) Rohan Bhatnagar in 'Kaabil'

2017's action-thriller Kabil stars Yami Gautam and the brother-duo Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy alongside Hrithik in the lead role. In this Sanjay Gupta directorial, Hrithik essays the role of a blind voiceover artist, Rohan Bhatnagar, who turns delusional after the perpetrators who raped his wife walk free. Not only did the film garner critical applause, but it also did exceptionally well at the box office.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Kaabil' A Must-watch And Here's Why

3) Altaaf Khan in 'Mission Kashmir'

Yet another action-thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, 2000's Mission Kashmir was one of the stepping stones of Hrithik Roshan's career. He played the role of Altaaf Khan whose entire family gets accidentally killed by police officers. The film also starred Preity Zinta, Jackie Shroff, and Sonali Kulkarni in prominent roles alongside Hrithik and Sanjay.

Also Read | From 'Krrish' To 'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan's Movies With A Compelling Message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.