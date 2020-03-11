Hrithik Roshan's Films That Entered The 100 Crore Club; See List

Hrithik Roshan is a renowned Bollywood actor and is popularly known for the variety of roles he has played since his debut with the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hain. His performances are highly appreciated by the audience, fans and critics. The Koi Mil Gaya actor had a great start in 2000 with movies like Fiza and Mission Kashmir. There is no doubt that the superstar made headlines in 2019, first for his extreme makeover and portrayal of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30 and later he surprised everyone with his incredible transformation to Agent Kabir in the movie War. Since his debut, the actor has delivered many hit films in Bollywood. Listed below are the movies of Hrithik that entered the 100 crore club. Take a look:

War

War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff released on October 2, 2019. Since its release, the movie dominated the domestic box office and become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2019. Popular film critic Taran Adarsh also gave a breakdown of how War fared commercially compared to other highest-grossing action movies such as Dhoom 3 and Sultan. The total collection of the film was ₹474.79 crores.

Krissh 3

#Krrish3 [Week 3] Fri ₹ 2.44 cr. Grand total: ₹ 228.44 cr. The complete chart - India + Overseas biz... http://t.co/gDL7IEL29z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2013

Sequel to blockbuster movie Krrish, Krrish 3 continued showing Krrish fighting the evil and saving innocent souls. In this movie, Hrithik was seen battling a villain who had his own army of very dangerous beings. According to Box Office India, the film collected approximately ₹228 crores in India.

Super 30

#Super30 stays strong in Week 4... Should comfortably cross ₹ 145 cr in Week 5, before the new releases arrive [15 Aug]... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 81 lacs, Wed 85 lacs, Thu 80 lacs. Total: ₹ 141.24 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2019

The film Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning academician Anand Kumar. In the film, Hrithik essays the role of Anand Kumar and Mrunal Thakur plays the role of his love interest. The film collected a total of ₹141 crores in India.

Bang Bang

The film Bang Bang saw Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. According to Box Office India, within five days of its release, the movie minted ₹201.5 cr gross worldwide including Rs 156.4 cr alone in India. The film also grossed around ₹5 crore net in its Telugu and Tamil versions.

Agneepath

The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. Directed by Karan Johar, the film Agneepath broke opening day record at the box-office and gained entry to the coveted 100 crore club during its release. The movie reportedly also beat the first-day record of Salman Khan's Bodyguard (2011).

