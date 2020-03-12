'Things Are More Real': Hrithik Roshan Says On The Changing Content In Hindi Cinema

Over the past few years, the box-office collections have proved that the taste of the Indian audience is changing and nowadays they prefer to watch content-oriented films. There has been a lot of debates and discussion about the changes happening in the Hindi Cinema. Recently, at an event, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also opened up about the same and discussed it in detail.

Hrithik Roshan's comment of the changing content

Talking about the same Hrithik Roshan said that things have changed and are a lot more real now. A lot more nuanced performances and stories are now produced well, said the Super 30 actor. Elaborating further, he added that he believes it's about the nuances of real life.

The 46-year-old actor also mentioned that the way we live is being reflected much better on-screen as opposed to the black and white and the ideal characters. To explain more precisely, he added that the hero was supposed to be an ideal guy, just one dimensional. But now films have a multidimensional hero who can be good, can be flawed and yet he is the main protagonist.

Seems like the Krrish actor not only believes but adopts the dynamic changes as well. After marking his debut in 2000, in the span of 20 years, many of his performances have set new milestone. From playing a superhero to essaying a character of a small-town professor, Hrithik has proved his mettle as an actor.

The most recent example could be the last two releases of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor. His performance in Super 30 earned him a Dada Saheb Phalke Award. On the other side, his War, along with Tiger Shroff, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

