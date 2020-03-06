Hrithik Roshan's Next Stop To Be Hollywood; Here's His Baffling Networth

Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his foray into Hollywood as the Bollywood superstar has been signed to a widely popular, literary agency -- the US-based Gersh Agency. According to the reports, the Gersh Agency will represent the Bollywood superstar along with a celebrity management firm, KWAN and manager Amrita Sen. This will have a major impact on his networth. So if you're wondering how much is Hrithik Roshan networth in light of his entry into Hollywood, then read on to know more details.

Hrithik Roshan's net worth in light of his entry into Hollywood

The Gresh Agency has goals to introduce Hrithik Roshan to the Hollywood film industry and sign up for projects to be shot in India. There are speculations that signing up for the projects will mark a milestone in his acting career. That is also likely to have an effect on his net worth. According to some reports, the actor will make a higher income that would reach an estimated net worth of over ₹ 368 crores.

Hrithik Roshan, who is an actor, director and producer has been delivering some outstanding films over the years. As of 2018, the actor's estimated net worth reached around ₹ 332 crores while his annual income reached around ₹ 20 crores. He did not sign up for any projects in the year 2018. However, he still managed to stay as one of the highest-paid actors in the Bollywood film industry.

In the year 2019, the actor garnered huge attention for his role in the movies, Super 30 and War. The movies had a huge impact on his income. The action thriller War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in prominent roles was one of his highest-grossing films. War, helmed by Siddharth Anand, concluded its domestic run with ₹ 317.77 crore. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

The movie garnered him huge attention and he has been setting some milestones in his acting career. The success of the movie was reflected in his net worth. As of 2019, his estimated net worth ₹ 332 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

