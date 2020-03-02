Hrithik Roshan Shares An Amazing Bond With His Mother And These Pics Are Proof

Apart from being widely famous for his acting skills, Hrithik Roshan also knows how to balance his professional and personal life. Hrithik Roshan is often seen spending time with mother Pinkie Roshan and he shares a great bond with her. Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan is quite a gym enthusiast and a passionate dancer. The actor's Instagram is proof.

Hrithik Roshan's pictures with mother Pinkie Roshan

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been basking in the success of his movie Super 30 and War, in 2019. Super 30 saw him essaying the role of a Bihar math wizard named Anand Kumar, who guides 30 students from underprivileged sections. On the other hand, War was a dramatic action movie that revolves around the story of two commandoes, with one having gone rogue.

Hrithik Roshan shares some of the most adorable pictures with her mother and family. He always shares the pictures with her on various occasions and events with adorable captions. He has been sharing pictures of her mother and her wedding anniversary and speaks about love and commitment. But in another post, he also spoke of how age is just a number when it comes to mother.

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood and also one of the most stylish actors in the industry. He has successfully completed 20 years in the Bollywood film industry. His debut movie was Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, where he features alongside Ameesha Patel. The movie was a huge success.

