Hrithik Roshan Feels Proud Of His Cousin Pashmina, Says 'films Or Not, You Are A Star'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to shower his love on his cousin Pashmina who is reportedly all set to venture into the film industry. The actor shared a series of Pashmina's pictures from her photoshoots and wrote a heartfelt note of appreciation for her as he expressed his pride for his young cousin. He started the note by proudly claiming that she is 'an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent'.

He added, "Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family. We are lucky to have you and I’m sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It’s not because you are the funniest person I know, or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking, but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are! Films or not, you are a STAR! And I love you .❤️ . Stay amazing @pashminaroshan".

Have a look:

While Pashmina is yet to enter Bollywood, she has reportedly already made her debut on stage with an Indian version of Oscar Wilde play, 'The Importance of Being Earnest'. The play was produced and directed by Hollywood actor Jeff Goldberg and Pashmina played one of the protagonists, Cecily Cardew. Pashmina's strong theatre background and acting workshop include trainers like Abhishek Pandey, Barry John, Nadira Babbar and Vinod Rawat.

Pashmina Roshan is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and niece of Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik has reportedly taken it upon himself to mentor her as she forays into the entertainment industry. He has also shared pictures of Pashmina through his Instagram handle on some previous occasions like Raksha Bandhan and family get-togethers.

What's next for Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan who recently clocked in 20 years in Bollywood was last seen in the superhit action drama film War and the Anand Kumar biopic Super 30. The actor has reportedly started prep for the upcoming fourth installation of the Krrish franchise which will be directed by his father, veteran director Rakesh Roshan.

