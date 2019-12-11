Hrithik Roshan Snapped In Checkered Blue And Green Shirt On A Day-out In The City

Hrithik Roshan has given his fans and the audience a set of two back-to-back hit films including War and Super 30. Doing two completely different roles which involve being a desi avatar in one film to be a stunning assassin in another is not an easy task but he has certainly done it in style. Today, he was seen in the city while he was snapped post a meeting and yet again, he has owned the casual look. Read more to know about Hrithik Roshan upcoming films and his photos.

An evening filled with anecdotes, laughs and smiles as we reminisced and celebrated our #Super30 journey. Thank you Anand Sir and Pranav Sir for making us a part of your lives and story. pic.twitter.com/fmW6a5NJhI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 16, 2019

What about the war within?

There is no war within .

But then the look in his eyes gives it all away

.

.



K.A.B.I.R#DecodingKabir pic.twitter.com/FO9GDyc6GD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 17, 2019

He is ok with others judging him. He stands by himself.

He stands tall.

Yet he nods a greet, cause he still has compassion for the ones judging him.

.



Kabir’s thoughts when he sees Nafisa.

.

K.A.B.I.R#DecodingKabir pic.twitter.com/jQsmaRIHld — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 16, 2019

Hrithik spotted in a casual outfit

Hrithik was seen in the city with a checkered blue and green shirt along with blue denim and sneakers. He completed his look with a pair of shades and the War star literally giving us pure style goals in the pictures. Hrithik was not shy and sportingly posed for the photographers with a smile. We don't know the actor's intentions behind the meeting, but he has his father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4. There are some rumours going around in the town that the script for the film has been finalised. Check out the pictures of the star below:

Hrithik Roshan's Images

