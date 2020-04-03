Hrithik Roshan’s Trainers Spill The Beans On His Disciplined Fitness Regimen

Hrithik Roshan has now completed over two decades in Bollywood and is considered to be one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan was last seen on the big screen in the Siddharth Anand directorial, War wherein he starred alongside Tiger Shroff. The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters at the box office. However, Hrithik Roshan is also quite the inspiration when it comes to his sculpted body and physique.

Hrithik Roshan has been giving inspiration to many when it comes to fitness. In an earlier interview with a publication, Hrithik Roshan's trainers Satyajit Chourasia and Kris Gethin had revealed the actor's disciplined fitness routine. Hrithik Roshan's trainer Kris Gethin had mentioned that he is proud of Hrithik Roshan's physique as it was difficult for the actor to focus on his workouts due to his injuries.

Kris Gethin revealed about Hrithik Roshan's disciplined attitude

He further revealed that he had a tougher attitude with Hrithik Roshan. Kris added that he especially had to work hard on Hrithik Roshan's injuries but it was the latter's acute discipline which made it possible. Kris made another interesting revelation that he considers his job done when people look at Hrithik's body and consider it to be 'photoshopped' or think that the actor is on steroids.

Kris also said that Hrithik is considered to be the Greek God Of Bollywood which often results in people following him blindly. The trainer added that he is extremely happy when he is able to do justice with Hrithik's status. The Kaabil actors' another trainer, Satyajit Chourasia also spoke about the actor.

Satyajit Chourasia revealed that Hrithik Roshan does not believe in cheat days

He revealed that Hrithik considers workout to be his biggest stress-buster. Satyajit also added that Hrithik also does not believe in cheat days and gorges on his favourite biryani but he does remove the extra starch with a green tea later. He went on to say how Hrithik calls him in the night for a workout too.

