When Hrithik Roshan Revealed He Loves 'living On The Edge'; Read

Hrithik Roshan is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood who has carved his niche in the industry with his acting prowess. He initiated his acting career with the debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and from that, he has come a long way. He was loved for his performance in the movie and also bagged many prestigious awards for his first film. Hrithik Roshan is one of those actors of Bollywood who has charted his own course in the industry. From his impeccable acting in the movie Fiza and Mission Kashmir to his impressionable work in Kaabil and Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has always hit the box office.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan's Family's Interesting Trivia That You Might Not Know About

Image courtesy: @hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan, along with his charm and dedication of work, has always managed to overcome difficult phases with his calmness and ease. Whatever it may be, like his unsuccessful films or setbacks in his personal life, Hrithik Roshan has allowed nothing to come in his way and stop him. When in an interview with a leading daily Hrithik Roshan was asked that It is really shocking and we wonder what keeps him going in his life, Hrithik Roshan replied,

“I don’t give myself a choice. It’s almost like you are dying of thirst. All you can look at is that glass of water. You are not going to think about anything else. You are not going to think about how much your knees are hurting, how yesterday was a bad day or if tomorrow might be an even worse day or someone said something to you and you are going to be upset about it. But you are dying of thirst. That’s the glass of water there. Nothing else will be playing on your mind except for the fact that you are going to get that because you are dying of thirst”.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan To Deepika Padukone: Actors Who Rejected Major Bollywood Blockbusters

But Hrithik Roshan is aware and he knows he cannot take things for granted in his life and says that

“I have an undying, infallible desire to discover my extreme potential as a human being. This thought guides me to do everything I do and desire in my life. That’s it. I don’t give myself a choice. We delude ourselves saying it’s ok if we don’t. If you succumb to the struggle you are dead. You have one life, so why not be curious and go through every single hardship with the wonder and curiosity of a child and discover what will happen once you go through this,”

Hrithik Roshan ended his statement positively.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan Was The First Choice For Farhan Akhtar's 'Don'? Know Why He Missed Out

Hrithik Roshan says he loves, 'Living on the Edge'

Hrithik Roshan’s life has been in shambles since the last few months, but now he seems happier. The actor has left the low thing of life back and bounced back along with courage and no fear. But he also said to the media that,

“The more you are going to lean outside your edge, the more there’s going to be fear. You got to be okay with that fear. The fear is just anticipation that something is going to go wrong. So it really is an illusion in your head,” this is how Hrithik concluded his feelings without any idea of misconception.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan's Inspiring Story Of How He Overcame Stammering Features In Class 6 Book

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.