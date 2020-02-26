The Debate
Writer Pritish Nandy Calls Hrithik Roshan's 'brainless Monkey' Remark 'species Arrogance'

Bollywood News

As Hrithik Roshan called a professor 'brainless monkey' for stutter shaming, producer-writer Pritish Nandy was not pleased & termed it 'species arrogance.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik Roshan calls prof 'brainless monkey', Pritish Nandy says 'It's species arrogance'

Hrithik Roshan was hailed for calling out a professor for shaming a student who had bullied a kid in class for stuttering. However, the actor calling him ‘brainless monkey’ did not go down well with veteran writer-producer Pritish Nandy.  

READ: Hrithik Roshan Calls Professor 'brainless Monkey' After He Shames A Student For Stammering

The veteran writer-producer was not pleased with the choice of the term, sharing that monkeys were more 'humane than humans' and more ‘brainy’ too. He also urged the actor to ‘choose another simile.’ 

READ: Hrithik Roshan Gives Shoutout To Sussanne's Father Sanjay Khan's 'Assalamualaikum Watan'

Here’s the post 

For the unversed, a person had written to Hrithik on behalf of a cousin, about a child being bullied in class by the professor for ‘stuttering.’ The War star shared how the professor and his judgement were 'irrelevant.' 

The actor added that stuttering was not something he should ashamed of and that it shouldn’t be a hurdle for him in dreaming big. Hrithik then said people shaming him were ‘no better than brainless monkeys.’ 

READ: Hrithik Roshan Learnt These Things From His Father Rakesh Roshan

The actor himself had faced the problem of stuttering during his growing up years and faced a tough battle to overcome it. His story was also documented in the book Stories for Boys Who Dare to be Different, that traced the story of those who were not heroes in the stereotypical standards.

Former US President Barack Obama and many other international celebrities’ similar stories were shared in the book. Hrithik had termed it ‘perhaps the biggest recognition’ he ever received at that time  

READ: Will Hrithik Roshan Play Sourav Ganguly In An Upcoming Biopic? Details Inside

 

 

Published:
