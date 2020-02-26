Writer Pritish Nandy Calls Hrithik Roshan's 'brainless Monkey' Remark 'species Arrogance'

Hrithik Roshan was hailed for calling out a professor for shaming a student who had bullied a kid in class for stuttering. However, the actor calling him ‘brainless monkey’ did not go down well with veteran writer-producer Pritish Nandy.

The veteran writer-producer was not pleased with the choice of the term, sharing that monkeys were more 'humane than humans' and more ‘brainy’ too. He also urged the actor to ‘choose another simile.’

Here’s the post

To be honest , monkeys are more humane than humans, more brainy too. This is species arrogance, Hrithik. Choose another simile. https://t.co/7qzp3E36sd — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) February 25, 2020

For the unversed, a person had written to Hrithik on behalf of a cousin, about a child being bullied in class by the professor for ‘stuttering.’ The War star shared how the professor and his judgement were 'irrelevant.'

The actor added that stuttering was not something he should ashamed of and that it shouldn’t be a hurdle for him in dreaming big. Hrithik then said people shaming him were ‘no better than brainless monkeys.’

The actor himself had faced the problem of stuttering during his growing up years and faced a tough battle to overcome it. His story was also documented in the book Stories for Boys Who Dare to be Different, that traced the story of those who were not heroes in the stereotypical standards.

Former US President Barack Obama and many other international celebrities’ similar stories were shared in the book. Hrithik had termed it ‘perhaps the biggest recognition’ he ever received at that time

Pleasantly shocked to find this. How I wish I could go back in time and show the 11 year old me this image.



Is this a little thing or really as big as it feels inside me? Perhaps the biggest recognition i’v ever received.

Thank you for this. pic.twitter.com/o48sFbksp3 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 23, 2019

