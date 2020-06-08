'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Quiz: Test How Well You Know Aishwarya-Salman Starrer

Quick links:
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was released internationally as Straight From the Heart. The film stars Aishwarya Rai in the lead role playing the role of a young girl Nandini. The film also stars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. The film has been reportedly described as a loose adaptation of Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate and is based on a love triangle. The theme is based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal ne Kathe.
1. Why does Sameer come to Darbar family?
Answer-To learn music
2. With whom has Pundit Darbar planned Nandini’s wedding?
Answer-Vanraj
3. Where did Nandini meet Sameer for the first time?
Answer-Her house
4. What is the first demand that Pundit Darbar has for Sameer?
Answer-He asks him to sing to show his talent
5. Where did Ajay Devgn first see Aishwarya Rai in the movie?
Answer-Her cousin’s wedding
6. What were Sameer-Nandini doing when Pundit Darbar catches them?
Answer-Taking wedding vows
7. What happens to Nandini when she tries to stop Sameer from leaving?
Answer-Her dress catches fire
8. Where does Sameer sleep after leaving Nandini’s house?
Answer-Dessert
9. How does Sameer try to contact Nandini after leaving her house?
Answer-Letters
10. What did Sameer want Nandini to do?
Answer-Go with him to Italy
11. How does Vanraj get to know about Sameer?
Answer-Through his letters
12. What does Vanraj do to Nandini after knowing about Sameer?
Answer-He drags her out of the house
13. What does Vanraj decide to do for Nandini?
Answer-Take her to Italy to meet Sameer
14. What happens to Nandini in Italy?
Answer-She was hit by a bullet
15. What nickname did Nandini’s grandmother give Sameer?
Answer-Hawa Ka Jhonka
16. What does Nandini say to Sameer after meeting him in Italy?
Answer-She wanted him to forget her forever
17. What game does Nandini play with Vanraj?
Answer-Choose one of the two fists
