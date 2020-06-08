'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Quiz: Test How Well You Know Aishwarya-Salman Starrer

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was released internationally as Straight From the Heart. The film stars Aishwarya Rai in the lead role playing the role of a young girl Nandini. The film also stars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. The film has been reportedly described as a loose adaptation of Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate and is based on a love triangle. The theme is based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal ne Kathe.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam quiz

1. Why does Sameer come to Darbar family?

To learn culinary arts

To learn music

To learn dance

To explore the city

2. With whom has Pundit Darbar planned Nandini’s wedding?

Vansh

Vanraj

Vivek

Vidit

3. Where did Nandini meet Sameer for the first time?

Her house

Market

Her friend’s house

Italy

4. What is the first demand that Pundit Darbar has for Sameer?

He asks him to bow down to Pundit

He asks him to dance

He asks him to sing to show his talent

He asks him to stay away from Nandini

5. Where did Ajay Devgn first see Aishwarya Rai in the movie?

Her wedding

Salman’s wedding

Her cousin’s wedding

Her wedding with Salman

6. What were Sameer-Nandini doing when Pundit Darbar catches them?

Dancing

Singing

Taking wedding vows

Running

7. What happens to Nandini when she tries to stop Sameer from leaving?

Her family stops her

Her mother locks her in the room

Her dress catches fire

Her father scolds her

8. Where does Sameer sleep after leaving Nandini’s house?

Her friend’s place

Airport

Dessert

City market

9. How does Sameer try to contact Nandini after leaving her house?

Phone

E-mail

Letters

STD/PCO

10. What did Sameer want Nandini to do?

Abide by her father’s decisions

Forget him forever

Marry him

Go with him to Italy

11. How does Vanraj get to know about Sameer?

Through his picture

Through Nandini

Through his letters

Through Nandini’s mom

12. What does Vanraj do to Nandini after knowing about Sameer?

He asks for a divorce

He complains to her family

He drags her out of the house

He leaves the room

13. What does Vanraj decide to do for Nandini?

Leave her for Sameer

Take her to Italy to meet Sameer

Leave the marriage

Leave everything back and accept her again

14. What happens to Nandini in Italy?

She falls in love with Vanraj

She misses her family

She decides to go back home with Vanraj

She was hit by a bullet

15. What nickname did Nandini’s grandmother give Sameer?

Sam

Nandu

Hawa Ka Jhonka

Italy wala NRI

16. What does Nandini say to Sameer after meeting him in Italy?

She wanted him to get marries to someone else

She wanted him to go back with him to India

She wanted him to forget her forever

She wanted him to kill her husband

17. What game does Nandini play with Vanraj?

Choose one of the two fists

Choose one of the two fingers

Hide and Seek

Ice and water

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Quiz-Answers

1. Why does Sameer come to Darbar family?

Answer-To learn music

2. With whom has Pundit Darbar planned Nandini’s wedding?

Answer-Vanraj

3. Where did Nandini meet Sameer for the first time?

Answer-Her house

4. What is the first demand that Pundit Darbar has for Sameer?

Answer-He asks him to sing to show his talent

5. Where did Ajay Devgn first see Aishwarya Rai in the movie?

Answer-Her cousin’s wedding

6. What were Sameer-Nandini doing when Pundit Darbar catches them?

Answer-Taking wedding vows

7. What happens to Nandini when she tries to stop Sameer from leaving?

Answer-Her dress catches fire

8. Where does Sameer sleep after leaving Nandini’s house?

Answer-Dessert

9. How does Sameer try to contact Nandini after leaving her house?

Answer-Letters

10. What did Sameer want Nandini to do?

Answer-Go with him to Italy

11. How does Vanraj get to know about Sameer?

Answer-Through his letters

12. What does Vanraj do to Nandini after knowing about Sameer?

Answer-He drags her out of the house

13. What does Vanraj decide to do for Nandini?

Answer-Take her to Italy to meet Sameer

14. What happens to Nandini in Italy?

Answer-She was hit by a bullet

15. What nickname did Nandini’s grandmother give Sameer?

Answer-Hawa Ka Jhonka

16. What does Nandini say to Sameer after meeting him in Italy?

Answer-She wanted him to forget her forever

17. What game does Nandini play with Vanraj?

Answer-Choose one of the two fists

