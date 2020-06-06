Last Updated:

Jr. NTR Quiz: Find Out If You're True-blue Fan Of The Actor

Jr. NTR Quiz is here for all the fans of the superstar. He is one of the most critically acclaimed actors with a huge fan base. Check out the quiz.

Jr. NTR

Jr NTR is one of the most successful actors in India. He has a wide fan base and has been in several successful Telugu movies. He is the son of Nandamuri Harikrishna, a renowned actor and producer. Jr NTR became a superstar overnight after starring in Student No. 1.

He is a trained dancer and fans adore him for his unique dance moves and acting skills. He is also known for his philanthropic works. Here is a Jr NTR quiz to see how much do you know about him. Read on:

Quiz on Jr NTR

What is Jr NTR’s full name?

  • Nandamuri Tarak Ram
  • Nandamuri Taraka Ratna
  • Nandamuri Taraka Raj
  • Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao 

 

Which is the first award that Jr NTR received?

  • Nandi Award
  • Yuvakalavhini Award  
  • Filmfare Award
  • Santhosham Award

 

In which of the following serials has JR NTR starred?

  • Bhaktha Markandeya  
  • Veera Bhaktha
  • Bhaktha Prahalaadha
  • Bhaktha Kannappa
     


In which of the following films did Jr NTR make his cameo appearance?

  • Paramaveera Chakra
  • Pataas
  • Chintakayala Ravi 
  • High Way

 

With which of the following celebrities does Jr NTR share his birthday?

  • Nara Rohith
  • Adivi Sesh
  • Nani
  • Manchu Manoj  

 

Which of these following songs have been dedicated to Jr NTR by MM Keeravani?

  • Thelusa Manasa
  • Raalipoye Puvva 
  • Jaamu Rathiri
  • None of the above

 

Which of the following films is Jr NTR’s favourite Hollywood movie?

  • Charlies Angels 
  • Avengers Infinity War
  • Incredibles 2
  • Jurassic World

 

What is Jr NTR’s estimated net worth?

  • $60 million  
  • $22 million
  • $2.5  billion
  • $ 21 billion

 

What is Jr NTR’s favourite number?

  • 6
  • 4
  • 2

     

How many children does Jr NTR have?

  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

     

Which director gave Jr NTR his first film as an adult?

  • S.S. Rajamouli
  • Kamal Haasan
  • A.R. Murugadoss
  • Mani Rantam

 

In which year did the film Temper release?

  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2010
  • 2015

In which film did Jr NTR die and come back to life?

  • Yamadonga
  • Kranti
  • Simhadri
  • Mai Wapas Aunga
     

ANSWERS 

  • Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao 
  • Yuvakalavhini Award  
  • Bhaktha Markandeya  
  • Chintakayala Ravi 
  • Manchu Manoj  
  • Raalipoye Puvva 
  • Charlies Angels 
  • $60 million  
  • 9
  • 2
  • S.S. Rajamouli
  • 2015
  • Yamadonga

