Jr. NTR Quiz: Find Out If You're True-blue Fan Of The Actor

Jr NTR is one of the most successful actors in India. He has a wide fan base and has been in several successful Telugu movies. He is the son of Nandamuri Harikrishna, a renowned actor and producer. Jr NTR became a superstar overnight after starring in Student No. 1.
He is a trained dancer and fans adore him for his unique dance moves and acting skills. He is also known for his philanthropic works. Here is a Jr NTR quiz to see how much do you know about him. Read on:
Quiz on Jr NTR
What is Jr NTR’s full name?
- Nandamuri Tarak Ram
- Nandamuri Taraka Ratna
- Nandamuri Taraka Raj
- Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao
Which is the first award that Jr NTR received?
- Nandi Award
- Yuvakalavhini Award
- Filmfare Award
- Santhosham Award
In which of the following serials has JR NTR starred?
- Bhaktha Markandeya
- Veera Bhaktha
- Bhaktha Prahalaadha
- Bhaktha Kannappa
In which of the following films did Jr NTR make his cameo appearance?
- Paramaveera Chakra
- Pataas
- Chintakayala Ravi
- High Way
With which of the following celebrities does Jr NTR share his birthday?
- Nara Rohith
- Adivi Sesh
- Nani
- Manchu Manoj
Which of these following songs have been dedicated to Jr NTR by MM Keeravani?
- Thelusa Manasa
- Raalipoye Puvva
- Jaamu Rathiri
- None of the above
Which of the following films is Jr NTR’s favourite Hollywood movie?
- Charlies Angels
- Avengers Infinity War
- Incredibles 2
- Jurassic World
What is Jr NTR’s estimated net worth?
- $60 million
- $22 million
- $2.5 billion
- $ 21 billion
What is Jr NTR’s favourite number?
How many children does Jr NTR have?
Which director gave Jr NTR his first film as an adult?
- S.S. Rajamouli
- Kamal Haasan
- A.R. Murugadoss
- Mani Rantam
In which year did the film Temper release?
ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof
In which film did Jr NTR die and come back to life?
- Yamadonga
- Kranti
- Simhadri
- Mai Wapas Aunga
ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident
ANSWERS
- Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao
- Yuvakalavhini Award
- Bhaktha Markandeya
- Chintakayala Ravi
- Manchu Manoj
- Raalipoye Puvva
- Charlies Angels
- $60 million
- 9
- 2
- S.S. Rajamouli
- 2015
- Yamadonga
ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern
ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.