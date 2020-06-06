Jr. NTR Quiz: Find Out If You're True-blue Fan Of The Actor

Jr NTR is one of the most successful actors in India. He has a wide fan base and has been in several successful Telugu movies. He is the son of Nandamuri Harikrishna, a renowned actor and producer. Jr NTR became a superstar overnight after starring in Student No. 1.

He is a trained dancer and fans adore him for his unique dance moves and acting skills. He is also known for his philanthropic works. Here is a Jr NTR quiz to see how much do you know about him. Read on:

Quiz on Jr NTR

What is Jr NTR’s full name?

Nandamuri Tarak Ram

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

Nandamuri Taraka Raj

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao

Which is the first award that Jr NTR received?

Nandi Award

Yuvakalavhini Award

Filmfare Award

Santhosham Award

In which of the following serials has JR NTR starred?

Bhaktha Markandeya

Veera Bhaktha

Bhaktha Prahalaadha

Bhaktha Kannappa





In which of the following films did Jr NTR make his cameo appearance?

Paramaveera Chakra

Pataas

Chintakayala Ravi

High Way

With which of the following celebrities does Jr NTR share his birthday?

Nara Rohith

Adivi Sesh

Nani

Manchu Manoj

Which of these following songs have been dedicated to Jr NTR by MM Keeravani?

Thelusa Manasa

Raalipoye Puvva

Jaamu Rathiri

None of the above

Which of the following films is Jr NTR’s favourite Hollywood movie?

Charlies Angels

Avengers Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Jurassic World

What is Jr NTR’s estimated net worth?

$60 million

$22 million

$2.5 billion

$ 21 billion

What is Jr NTR’s favourite number?

9

6

4

2





How many children does Jr NTR have?

2

3

4

5





Which director gave Jr NTR his first film as an adult?

S.S. Rajamouli

Kamal Haasan

A.R. Murugadoss

Mani Rantam

In which year did the film Temper release?

2000

2001

2010

2015

In which film did Jr NTR die and come back to life?

Yamadonga

Kranti

Simhadri

Mai Wapas Aunga



ANSWERS

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao

Yuvakalavhini Award

Bhaktha Markandeya

Chintakayala Ravi

Manchu Manoj

Raalipoye Puvva

Charlies Angels

$60 million

9

2

S.S. Rajamouli

2015

Yamadonga

