'13 Reasons Why' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Teen Drama Series On Netflix

13 Reasons Why is one of the most popular American teen drama on Netflix. The Netflix original series revolves around the life of Clay Jensen and his deceased friend Hannah Baker and their life at school. The streaming service recently dropped its fourth season on the platform.
The latest season of the series is receiving lots of positive reviews from fans and audiences alike. Here is a 13 Reasons Why quiz about the series to know how die-hard fan are you of the series. Guess the 13 answers to these 13 questions about 13 Reasons Why to check your knowledge about the show.
Also Read | If '13 Reasons Why' Is Remade In India, Will Alia Bhatt As Hannah Baker Be Convincing?
13 Reasons Why Quiz
1. What does Clay scratch into Zach's car?
2. What beverage do Hannah and Jessica bond over?
- Hot Chocolate
- Coffee
- Wine
Also Read | '13 Reasons Why' S4: All You Need To Know About Jan Luis Castellanos Aka Diego Torres
3. Which old friend does Clay reach out to after finishing the tapes?
4. Who put Hannah's name on the infamous "Hot List?"
5. How many months of probation does Bryce get from the judge?
- 3 months
- 6 months
- 11 months
6. What does the first polaroid say that gets sent to Clay say on the back?
- The Clubhouse
- Hannah wasn’t the only one
- He won’t stop
7. What is the name of the lady that moves in with Hannah's mom during the trial?
8. Why was Alex using drugs?
- for fighting depression
- for intoxication
- to have a more muscular body
9. What is the location of "The Clubhouse" in "13 Reasons Why" season 2?
- A shed behind Bryce’s house
- The shed behind the skate park
- A shed behind the baseball field
10. Where was Bryce Walker’s body found?
- Hillcrest
- In the river
- Liberty High
11. At the end of season 2, Hannah's mom says she is moving to a new city. What city is she moving to?
- Paris
- New York City
- Chicago
12. Why was Mrs Baker in town on the night when Bryce was killed?
- She had decided to return
- She had to sell the house
- She wanted to get revenge from Bryce
13. Who is the centre of an investigation in the seventh episode of the third season?
Also Read | '13 Reasons Why': Fan Theory Suggests Shocking Fate For Justin Foley
13 Reasons Why Quiz Answers
1. What does Clay scratch into Zach's car?
Answer - Why me
2. What beverage do Hannah and Jessica bond over?
Answer - Hot Chocolate
3. Which old friend does Clay reach out to after finishing the tapes?
Answer - Skye
4. Who put Hannah's name on the infamous "Hot List?"
Answer - Alex
5. How many months of probation does Bryce get from the judge?
Answer - 3 months
Also Read | What Date And Time Does '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Come On Netflix?
6. What does the FIRST polaroid that gets sent to Clay say on the back?
Answer - Hannah wasn’t the only one
7. What is the name of the lady that moves in with Hannah's mom during the trial?
Answer - Jackie
8. Why was Alex using drugs?
Answer - to have a more muscular body
9. What is the location of "The Clubhouse" in "13 Reasons Why" season 2?
Answer - A shed behind the baseball field
10. Where was Bryce Walker’s body found?
Answer - In the river
11. At the end of season 2, Hannah's mom says she is moving to a new city. What city is she moving to?
Answer - New York City
12. Why was Mrs Baker in town on the night when Bryce was killed?
Answer - She had to sell the house
13. Who is the centre of an investigation in the seventh episode of the third season?
Answer - Clay
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.