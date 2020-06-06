'13 Reasons Why' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Teen Drama Series On Netflix

13 Reasons Why is one of the most popular American teen drama on Netflix. The Netflix original series revolves around the life of Clay Jensen and his deceased friend Hannah Baker and their life at school. The streaming service recently dropped its fourth season on the platform.

The latest season of the series is receiving lots of positive reviews from fans and audiences alike. Here is a 13 Reasons Why quiz about the series to know how die-hard fan are you of the series. Guess the 13 answers to these 13 questions about 13 Reasons Why to check your knowledge about the show.

13 Reasons Why Quiz

1. What does Clay scratch into Zach's car?

Why me

Loser

Guess who

2. What beverage do Hannah and Jessica bond over?

Hot Chocolate

Coffee

Wine

3. Which old friend does Clay reach out to after finishing the tapes?

Jessica

Skye

Courtney

4. Who put Hannah's name on the infamous "Hot List?"

Alex

Jeff

Bryce

5. How many months of probation does Bryce get from the judge?

3 months

6 months

11 months

6. What does the first polaroid say that gets sent to Clay say on the back?

The Clubhouse

Hannah wasn’t the only one

He won’t stop

7. What is the name of the lady that moves in with Hannah's mom during the trial?

Jackie

Susan

Florence

8. Why was Alex using drugs?

for fighting depression

for intoxication

to have a more muscular body

9. What is the location of "The Clubhouse" in "13 Reasons Why" season 2?

A shed behind Bryce’s house

The shed behind the skate park

A shed behind the baseball field

10. Where was Bryce Walker’s body found?

Hillcrest

In the river

Liberty High

11. At the end of season 2, Hannah's mom says she is moving to a new city. What city is she moving to?

Paris

New York City

Chicago

12. Why was Mrs Baker in town on the night when Bryce was killed?

She had decided to return

She had to sell the house

She wanted to get revenge from Bryce

13. Who is the centre of an investigation in the seventh episode of the third season?

Clay

Chloe

Jessica

13 Reasons Why Quiz Answers

1. What does Clay scratch into Zach's car?

Answer - Why me

2. What beverage do Hannah and Jessica bond over?

Answer - Hot Chocolate

3. Which old friend does Clay reach out to after finishing the tapes?

Answer - Skye

4. Who put Hannah's name on the infamous "Hot List?"

Answer - Alex

5. How many months of probation does Bryce get from the judge?

Answer - 3 months

6. What does the FIRST polaroid that gets sent to Clay say on the back?

Answer - Hannah wasn’t the only one

7. What is the name of the lady that moves in with Hannah's mom during the trial?

Answer - Jackie

8. Why was Alex using drugs?

Answer - to have a more muscular body

9. What is the location of "The Clubhouse" in "13 Reasons Why" season 2?

Answer - A shed behind the baseball field

10. Where was Bryce Walker’s body found?

Answer - In the river

11. At the end of season 2, Hannah's mom says she is moving to a new city. What city is she moving to?

Answer - New York City

12. Why was Mrs Baker in town on the night when Bryce was killed?

Answer - She had to sell the house

13. Who is the centre of an investigation in the seventh episode of the third season?

Answer - Clay

