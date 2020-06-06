GK Questions 2020 For June 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 6, 2020

1. Who among the following named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020?

Uday Kotak

Narayana Murthy

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Anand Mahindra

2. The National Association of Software and Services Companies announced that it has delivered an end-to-end coronavirus tracking platform for which state?

Punjab

Karnataka

Haryana

Assam

3. Which institute has developed "Ultra Swachh", a disinfection unit to disinfect Personal Protective Equipments, electronic items, fabrics and other materials?

ICMR

DRDO

IIT

CSIR

4. As per the provisions of Union Budget 2020-21, the components of Aspirational India are -

I. Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development.

II. Wellness, Water and Sanitation.

III. Education and Skills.

Correct code is :

Only I

Only I and II

I, II and III all

Only II and III

5. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for achieving the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) famously known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. In which of the following state Lipulekh belongs to?

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

6. What is the name of India's 1st -ever national-level open online coaching and education programme launched by Sports Authority of India?

Khelo India e-Coaching

Khelo India e-Pathshala

Khelo Bharat e-Coaching

Khelo Bharat e-Pathshala

7. The sports ministry has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the national sports awards till which date?

June 28

June 30

June 22

June 12

8. India's top five trading partners are -

USA, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong

USA, China, UK, Japan, Russia

China, USA, UAE, France, Japan,

China, UAE, USA, UK, France

9. Ministry of Culture’s Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) recently digitally launched the short film A Ray of Genius to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of -

Jamini Roy

Satyajit Ray

Sandip Ray

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

10. International Sex Workers Day is observed on which day?

2 June

1 June

4 June

3 June

11. Rating agency Moody's expects India's real GDP to contract by how much per cent in fiscal 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

2%

4%

3%

5%

12. As per Economic Survey 2019-20 projections to achieve GDP of US $ 5 trillion by 2025, India needs to spend about ......... on infrastructure.

US $ 1.02 trillion

US $ 1.40 trillion

US $ 1.52 trillion

US $ 1.79 trillion

13. Which country operationalized the world's largest radio telescope?

USA

China

Russia

India

14. Which company became the first private company to fly astronauts into orbit?

ARCAspace

SpaceX

AirLaunch

Ad Astra

15. Who is the head of a committee to solve the difficulties faced in the implementation of Rs.3 Lakh crore collateral-free loan for MSME announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

Krishan Pal

Arjun Ram

Rajnath Singh

Piyush Goyal

16. The Theme of Economic Survey 2019-20 is -

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwaas

Enable Markets, Promote 'Pro-Business' Policies and Strengthen 'Trust' in the economy

'Make in India' to 'Assemble in India'

17. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was elected the first woman President of -

Greece

Spain

Finland

Netherland

18. The Government has announced that it is to provide Kisan Credit Card to how are many dairy farmers belonging to Milk Unions and Milk producing Companies within the next two months from 1 June-31 July 2020?

2.5 crore

1.5 crore

3.5 crore

0.5 crore

19. Which institute has developed a first of its kind multipurpose algae-based respirator called 'Oxigeno', which helps to boost the amount of oxygen passing through?

University of Mumbai

Banaras Hindu University

Lovely Professional University

Jamia Millia Islamia University

20. How many taxpayers money is invested as governments equity in Public Sector Banks?

₹ 430,000 crore

₹ 5,90,000 crore

₹ 6,10,000 crore

₹ 680,000 crore

21. What is India's rank on EIU's Global Democracy Index 2019?

48th Rank

50th Rank

53rd Rank

51st Rank

22. World Milk Day is observed every year on which day globally?

June 2

June 1

June 3

June 4

23. Which company has signed an MoU with NIIFL and Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited, NIIF platform company to explore and collaborate on opportunities in the solar energy sector?

NLC India Limited

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

NTPC Limited

Ircon International Ltd

24. Which of the following archaeological site has not been included in the proposed sites to be developed as iconic sites announced in the Union Budget 2020-21?

Rakhigarhi (Haryana) and Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh)

Shivsagar (Assam) and Dholavira (Gujarat)

Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and Gaya (Bihar)

25. What is India's rank on the WEF's Global Social Mobility Index 2020?

75th Rank

77th Rank

76th Rank

78th Rank

26. What is the name of first of its kind of digital contact tracing app utilizing the Exposure Notification API of Apple and Google and based on a decentralized approach to track the spread of coronavirus?

SwissCorona

ZurichCovid

SwissCovid

ZurichCorona

27. Who has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Finland?

Raveesh Kumar

Virendra Nath Datt

Piyush Datt

Sandeep Bakhshi

28. Maritime Museum to be set up at Lothal - the Harrapan age maritime site near Ahmedabad, by -

Ministry of Shipping

Ministry of Culture

Ministry of HRD

Ministry Home Affairs

29. Allocation for BharatNet programme for 2020-21 is -

₹ 10000 crore

₹ 8000 crore

₹ 6000 crore

₹ 4000 crore

30. The Science and Engineering Research Board has approved support for research at which institute to identify lead compounds from available and approved drugs for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug molecules?

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi

GK 2020 Answers

1. Who among the following named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020?

Answer- Uday Kotak

2. The National Association of Software and Services Companies announced that it has delivered an end-to-end coronavirus tracking platform for which state?

Answer- Karnataka

3. Which institute has developed "Ultra Swachh", a disinfection unit to disinfect Personal Protective Equipments, electronic items, fabrics and other materials?

Answer- DRDO

4. As per the provisions of Union Budget 2020-21, the components of Aspirational India are -

I. Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development.

II. Wellness, Water and Sanitation.

III. Education and Skills.

Answer- I, II and III all

5. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for achieving the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) famously known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. In which of the following state Lipulekh belongs to?

Answer- Uttarakhand

6. What is the name of India's 1st -ever national-level open online coaching and education programme launched by Sports Authority of India?

Answer- Khelo India e-Pathshala

7. The sports ministry has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the national sports awards till which date?

Answer- June 22

8. India's top five trading partners are -

Answer- USA, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong

9. Ministry of Culture’s Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) recently digitally launched the short film A Ray of Genius to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of -

Answer- Satyajit Ray

10. International Sex Workers Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 2 June

11. Rating agency Moody's expects India's real GDP to contract by how much per cent in fiscal 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- 4%

12. As per Economic Survey 2019-20 projections to achieve GDP of US $ 5 trillion by 2025, India needs to spend about ......... on infrastructure.

Answer- US $ 1.40 trillion

13. Which country operationalized the world's largest radio telescope?

Answer- China

14. Which company became the first private company to fly astronauts into orbit?

Answer- SpaceX

15. Who is the head of a committee to solve the difficulties faced in the implementation of Rs.3 Lakh crore collateral-free loan for MSME announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

16. The Theme of Economic Survey 2019-20 is -

Answer- Enable Markets, Promote 'Pro-Business' Policies and Strengthen 'Trust' in the economy

17. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was elected the first woman President of -

Answer- Greece

18. The Government has announced that it is to provide Kisan Credit Card to how are many dairy farmers belonging to Milk Unions and Milk producing Companies within the next two months from 1 June-31 July 2020?

Answer- 1.5 crore

19. Which institute has developed a first of its kind multipurpose algae-based respirator called 'Oxigeno', which helps to boost the amount of oxygen passing through?

Answer- Lovely Professional University

20. How many taxpayers money is invested as governments equity in Public Sector Banks?

Answer- ₹430,000 crore

21. What is India's rank on EIU's Global Democracy Index 2019?

Answer- 51st Rank

22. World Milk Day is observed every year on which day globally?

Answer- June 1

23. Which company has signed an MoU with NIIFL and Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited, NIIF platform company to explore and collaborate on opportunities in the solar energy sector?

Answer- Ircon International Ltd

24. Which of the following archaeological site has not been included in the proposed sites to be developed as iconic sites announced in the Union Budget 2020-21?

Answer- Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and Gaya (Bihar)

25. What is India's rank on the WEF's Global Social Mobility Index 2020?

Answer- 76th Rank

26. What is the name of first of its kind of digital contact tracing app utilizing the Exposure Notification API of Apple and Google and based on a decentralized approach to track the spread of coronavirus?

Answer- SwissCovid

27. Who has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Finland?

Answer- Raveesh Kumar

28. Maritime Museum to be set up at Lothal - the Harrapan age maritime site near Ahmedabad, by -

Answer- Ministry of Shipping

29. Allocation for BharatNet programme for 2020-21 is -

Answer- ₹ 6000 crore

30. The Science and Engineering Research Board has approved support for research at which institute to identify lead compounds from available and approved drugs for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug molecules?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi

