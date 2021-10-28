'Hum Do Hamare Do': Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Play Doting Parents In Film's Latest Track

Actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah provide the perfect example of doting parents in Hum Do Hamare Do's latest track Mauj-e-Karam. The song showcases the yesteryear actors having a gala time with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, with the quartet painting the town red. Rao is over the moon as Sanon spends fun-filled time with her to be in-laws, while Ratna Pathak and Paresh also gush about their upcoming daughter in law.

The track has been crooned by Sachet, Parampara and composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Shellee has penned the lyrics. The video starts off with Rajkummar setting the stage for enticing Kriti with the fake set of parents and concludes with both the couples dancing away their worries. Meanwhile. the comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Jain will premiere on October 29, 2021, via OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Hum Do Hamare Do's releases song Mauj-e-Karam

Taking to her Instagram handle today, the Heropanti actor uploaded the two and a half minute clip and wrote, "Family is everything! suniye #MaujEKaram. Song out now!" Rajkummar Rao also shared the clip with the caption "Kadhi ho juda na hum,

Apnon ke sang suniye #MaujEKaram. Song out now," Take a look.

The track comes days after the film's wedding anthem Vedha Sajjeya was released by the makers. Taking the viewers inside the wedding ceremonies of Dhruv and Anya, the song also gives a peek into Raj and Kriti's budding love story. Sanon mentioned that the song will give the viewers "Some shaadi feels" and wrote, "Come join us, for the wedding of #DhruvAnya."

Hum Do Hamare Do marks Kriti and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after sharing screen space in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film's trailer showcases Rao falling head over heels for Sanon, who aspires to marry someone with a sweet family and a dog. He then chances upon the idea of adopting parents, only to find Paresh Rawal (Purushottam Mishra) and Ratna Pathak Shah (Dipti Kashyap) as the perfect fit. The film aims to highlight that family is much more than just blood relations. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, it also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi and Prachi Shah in supporting roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KRITI SANON)