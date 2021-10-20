Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Hum Do Hamare Do's Romantic Track 'Kamli' Released

Makers of Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do have released its love ballad titled Kamli. The second song from the family comedy is a compilation of the leading duo's adorable moments as they fall for each other. The romantic track has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, Divya Kumar & Sachin-Jigar and sets the tone for Raj and Kriti's endearing love story.

The second song comes days after the first-foot tapping track titled Bansuri was released. The Abhishek Jain directorial, which is gearing up for a digital release later this month, also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya among others. It is slated for a digital premiere on October 29 via Disney+Hotstar.

Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's love ballad Kamli out now

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 20, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor released the track, which opens up with the leading duo's wedding function where they stylishly arrive on a two-wheeler. The video then pans to other moments from their budding romance and finally concludes with their engagement ceremony. For the caption, Kriti wrote," KAMLI song out NOW!

#HumDoHamareDo Streaming from 29th October, on @disneyplushotstar". Take a look.

Hum Do Hamare Do marks Kriti and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after sharing screen space in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi. In their latest flick, Rao, and Sanon appear as Dhruv and Aanya, who are keen to adopt parents. The film aims to highlight that family is much more than just blood relations. The film's recently released trailer gives an “out of the box” look at adoption, packed with punch lines and comedic banter. Kriti shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Hamare trailer ke saath ab hogi yeh Diwali family waali! #HumDoHamareDoTrailer out now!Streaming from 29th October.”

Meanwhile, Kriti will now be seen in Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline. Shehzada and Ganpath will also see Sanon in pivotal roles. Rao, on the other hand, will star opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film Badhaai Do. He also has Swagat Hain in his kitty.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KRITI SANON)