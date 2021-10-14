Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are peaking fans' curiosity with promos and clips from their upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do. Makers have teased the first glimpse of the family comedy's latest song Bansuri, which is slated to release tomorrow. The clip teases an elaborate dance number with foot-tapping beats as the leading duo appears in a stunning look.

The Abhishek Jain directorial, which is gearing up for a digital release later this month, also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya among others. The movie's recently launched trailer also gave a glimpse into the storyline, that revolves around Rao and Sanon's characters who adopt their parents.

Hum Do Hamare Do's song Bansuri to release tomorrow

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 14, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor released the 10-minute promo clip from the film which opens up with several dancers making flute-like sounds. The leading duo then makes a stunning appearance towards the end, with a "Bajao Bansuri" caption. Along with the video, Sanon wrote, "This Diwali, Bajao #Bansuri. Song out tomorrow.

Streaming from 29th October, on @disneyplushotstar". Take a look.

The film's trailer, which was released earlier this week, showcases a fresh take on adoption. It narrates the story of a man forced to "arrange" a set of parents to impress the love of his life. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner, the movie will release digitally on 29 October 2021 on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film also marks Kriti and Rajkummar Rao's second calibration after sharing screen space in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi. It also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Sanon, who was last seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline. The movie is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. She will be seen in Shehzada and Ganpath as well. On the other hand, Rao will star opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film Badhai Do. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Hit. He also has Swagat Hain in his kitty.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KRITI SANON)