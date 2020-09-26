Huma Qureshi Accepts 'Crackdown Challenge' On Instagram; Says 'It's My Version Of RP'

Huma Qureshi recently shared a melodramatic video of herself imitating Riyaz Pathan, a character essayed by her brother Saqib Saleem in the series Crackdown. She shared this video in order to complete a challenge given to her by some other celebrities. She later challenged a few more actors to show their own versions of Riyaz Pathan or RP. Take a look at Huma Qureshi’s Instagram video.

Huma Qureshi’s version of RP

Huma Qureshi was recently challenged by some of the cast members of the web series Crackdown and was asked to show her version of the lead character, Riyaz Pathan. Huma Qureshi accepted this challenge, captured the video and shared it on her Instagram. She also challenged a few other actors to do the same.

In the caption, she mentioned how this was her version of RP (Riyaz Pathan) and asked all her fans to watch Crackdown on Voot. She mentioned all the people in the caption who challenged her to do this task. Further, she nominated 4 more actors to take up this challenge. Her fans really liked her version of RP and lauded her on her Riyaz Pathan portrayal. Take a look at how the fans reacted to her quirky video.

Huma Qureshi doesn’t hesitate to put crazy pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle. She keeps entertaining her fans with her crazy posts and sneak peek to her happening life whether on-screen or off-screen.

Huma is quite active on her Instagram and recently she shared these couple of images in which she can be seen having a ball with actor Vaani Kapoor. They clicked a bunch of wacky pictures posing together during the shoot of Bell Bottom. Many of the stars from Bollywood reacted to their pictures with all hearts.

Here’s another crazy post shared on Huma Qureshi’s Instagram where she can be seen having fun with actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi. The duo can be seen enjoying themselves in the sun in Scotland during a shoot together. Huma captioned the video by saying “Who let the girls out?” and further shared how much she loved Lara.

