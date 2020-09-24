Tiger Shroff's Abs Spark Hilarious Comments From Celebs On Instagram; Read Here

Tiger Shroff is known for being one of the fittest actors. Recently, he flaunted his abs on Instagram in a bare-body picture. However, the quirky and hilarious comments left by other celebs is what seemed to have stolen the show. Here's what this is about.

Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs on Instagram, celebrities drop in hilarious comments

On Tiger Shroff's Instagram, the actor posted a picture of his perfectly sculpted body. While fans dropped in their usual appreciation at the actor's hard work, celebrities also joined in to do the same. However, some of the comments were downright hilarious and quirky. Among the list are Punit Malhotra, Sikander Kher, Armaan Mallick amid others. Check out their comments here:

In other news, recently voiced for a music video called You Are Unbelievable. Putting up several posts about the music video, Tiger admitted how singing was one of the most difficult jobs he had to do, even more than jumping from one building to the next or other dangerous stunts for that matter. Check out the posts here:

In other news, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action drama, Baaghi 3 which released just before the lockdown was announced. The movie also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and was helmed by Ahmad Khan. For the third instalments of the franchise, Tiger had performed some daredevil stunts all by himself including high octane action scenes.

Currently, Tiger Shroff is busy with his upcoming films, all of which are at various stages on productions. He will be seen in Rambo, another action drama which was slated to release on October 2, 2020. However, the movie has been postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The movie has helmed by Sidharth Anand who has Bang Bang, War and Anjaana Anjaani to his name.

The other movie in Tiger's kitty is Heropanti 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2014 release which was also Tiger's debut along with Kriti Sanon. The two stars return for another dose of the high octane action coupled with sizzling chemistry. The movie also stars Vaibhav Choudhary and Aloke Singh in important roles. Heropanti 2 is slated to release some time in 2021.

