Richa Chadha's Instagram Post Proves She's 'at Peace' Along With Her Fluffy Buddy

Richa Chadha has been the talk of the town since she denied the claims made by Payal Ghosh following the latter's sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap. Chadha recently shared a post on Instagram that indicates that she is now at peace. Seeing this a number of her fans have been responding to the Fukrey star's post.

Richa Chadha's recent Instagram post

Screenshot of Instagram comments

Richa Chadha’s recent Instagram post has gained a lot of attention on social media. She shared a picture of her sleeping with her cat, Jugni and captioned it with, “at peace”. Seeing such calming posts from the Fukrey star is certainly good news for her fans. Apart from her social media posts, Chadha has also been extremely busy getting prepped up for her upcoming Fukrey 3. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film’s director also spoke about the production of Fukrey 3 to Hindustan times. The actor revealed some details about the production of Fukrey 3.

More about Fukrey 3

Mrigdeep revealed that they had started working on it before the lockdown was imposed and are currently communicating. They have got a story in place and the writing stage fo the film has almost been completed. The team is working on the screenplay and are going to be completed as soon as things start to normalise. He said that they need to understand the ground reality before going on floors. Initially, the production was scheduled to begin by October-November but nothing is certain now. The film will star popular faces of the industry including stars like Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh.

Fukrey is a popular 2013 Bollywood comedy film which was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Initially, the movie has a poor opening but soon it went on to become a hit. Some critics also gave this film the tag of a sleeper hit. After years of airing the film has become of the cult classics of the Indian cinema and this is how the film franchise began.

The first film was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and starred actors like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand. It was released on June 14, 2013, and it managed to collect â‚¹36.5 crores through box office collections.

