Disha Patani Does Ten 60 Kg Reps As A Celebration For 40 Million Instagram Followers

Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the most beloved and popular actors in Bollywood. She is also extremely popular on social media and has a huge fan following on her official Instagram page. Disha Patani recently reached a huge Instagram milestone. Her page now has over 40 million followers, making her one of the most followed female actors on the platform. To commemorate her 40 million follower milestone, the actor shared a video of herself working out by doing 60 Kg squat reps.

Disha Patani does 10 reps of 60 Kg squats to celebrate 40 million Instagram followers

Also Read | Disha Patani To Play The Female In Shahid Kapoor's Next Action Movie 'Yoddha'?

Above is Disha Patani's latest post that she shared on her Instagram page. In the video, the actor does 10 repetitions of squats while carrying a 60 Kg weight on her shoulders. Fans of the actor already know that she is a huge fitness geek and often shares videos and photos of her workout on social media. However, fans still found this video extremely motivational as doing 10 squat reps while carrying 60 Kgs is extremely impressive.

Also Read | Disha Patani Loves Tiger's New Single 'Unbelievable', Says 'What A Beautiful Song'

In the caption for the video, Disha Patani wrote that this workout video was meant to celebrate her milestone of 40 million Instagram followers. She also thanked her fans for all the love and support that they gave her throughout her career. Moreover, she mentioned that she would be nowhere without the support of her many fans.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Disha Patani And Parth Samthaan At Fresh Face Hunt 2012

On the work front, Disha Patani is set to feature in KTina and Radhe. KTina will star Disha Patani is the lead role of Tina Kapadia. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is set to release in late 2020. Moreover, the movie will also feature Akshay Oberoi, Sunny Singh, Arjan Bajwa, Vijay Raaz, Lillete Dubey, Digangana Suryavanshi, Simone Singh, and Pallavi Kulkarni.

The actor is also playing the female lead in Salman Khan's Radhe, while was set to release in May of 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Radhe will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash, and Bharath. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva and is a remake of the South Korean film Veteran.

Also Read | Disha Patani Stuns In Yellow Floral Dress, Love-struck Fans Are All Hearts

[Promo source: Disha Patani Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.