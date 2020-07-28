Huma Qureshi Receives Heartwarming Birthday Wishes From Varun, Katrina And Sonakshi

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has turned a year older today, i.e. on July 28, 2020. And to mark this day, several Bollywood celebs and friends of the actor have been pouring their heartfelt wishes for Huma. Several celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and many more have gone on to wish and pen some sweet wishes for the birthday girl.

Birthday wishes for Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle to send loads of wishes for the birthday girl. The actor shared a picture of Huma striking a stunning pose. She can be seen sporting a white spaghetti top and opted for long eyelashes along with glossy lips. Along with the post, Katrina also wrote, “Happy birthday darling. Keep being you which is amazing.” Take a look at the post below.

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for her dear friend. The actor also shared a picture with the birthday girl where they can be seen all smiles to the camera. Huma and Preity, both have opted for a red coloured outfit opting for minimal makeup. Along with the post, Preity also wrote, “Happy Birthday to my darling @iamhumaq â¤ï¸ Keep smiling, shining and slaying always ðŸ˜˜ Love you loads... ðŸ¥° #happybirthday #ting”. Take a look at the post below.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of Huma’s recent click where she can be seen posing with all the balloons. Along with this post, Bhumi also wrote, “Happy birthday Humesh. We love you”. Check out the post below.

Varun Dhawan also went on to wish the birthday girl through his social media handle. The actor shared a picture with her where they are all smiles to the camera. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Happy Bday @iamhimaq. Have a great one in quarantine.” Take a look at the post below.

Farah Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a lovely picture with the birthday girl. In the picture, the duo can be seen showing off some hand sticker. Along with the post, Farah also wrote, “Happiest birthday my darling girl”. Take a look at the post below.

Sonakshi Sinha went on to post an adorable picture with her friend. In the post, they can be seen giving some quirky poses showing off their best friend goals. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Pehle sirf ek thi dayan, but in your company, ab do hai ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ Happy birthday Humzy, tu best hai. Humari dosti ko nazar na lage âš«ï¸ @iamhumaq #bestgirl #bff”. Take a look at the post below.

