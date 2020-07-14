Akshay Kumar & 'Bell Bottom' Cast To Start Shooting In UK Soon? Read Details Here

During the current situation of a pandemic, the entire entertainment industry came to a standstill as the shoots of movies were halted. The TV and Bollywood industry is now slowly getting back to its feet as the makers are planning to begin the shoot of several movies that were halted because of the lockdown.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Bell Bottom is one of the first movies which will begin its shoot post lockdown. According to a recent report by an entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar and the rest of Bell Bottom cast will soon fly to the UK to begin the shoot of the film.

Akshay Kumar and team of Bell Bottom to fly to the UK soon

According to a report by an entertainment portal, the online visa interviews of Bell Bottom cast including Akshay Kumar are over. The Khiladi actor is now just waiting for the important UK permit to arrive before he flies out to London and starts shooting for his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom. Three leading ladies in the film, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor will also fly out with him for the shoot of Bell Bottom.

The report also added that the shooting of the film can start before next month. The team of Bell Bottom had targeted the first week of August to commence the shoot and it will be a single schedule of 45 days straight. It won’t be much difficult for Akshay Kumar to shoot the film in the UK in a single 45-day schedule.

Akshay Kumar's Instagram post

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram and announced that he is looking forward to starting working again. He had shared an Instagram post with his other costars from Bell Bottom. In the picture shared by Akshay Kumar, he is seen with Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Huma Qureshi and Ranjit Tewari. In the caption of the post, Akshay Kumar mentioned that it is time to get back to work and the film will go on floors next month.

See the post here:

About Bell Bottom

The highly anticipated movie Bell Bottom is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom release date is expected to be April 21, 2021. It will be Akshay Kumar’s second outing with producer Nikkhil Advani after their previous superhit movie Airlift. Bell Bottom is a spy thriller which is set in the 1980s and will be directed by Ranjit Tiwary.

