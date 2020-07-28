Huma Qureshi Shares B’day Post On Insta, Says ‘Thank You Universe For All The Blessings’

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress Huma Qureshi is celebrating her birthday today. Unfortunately, the actress will have to celebrate her birthday amidst a lockdown. On the occasion of her birthday, Huma took to Instagram to share some birthday pictures. Huma appears to have clicked these pictures in her house. The actress shared two birthday pictures in the Instagram post.

The images feature Huma sitting amidst several balloons. The actress also made a funny face in one of the pictures. Further, she appears to be playing with the balloons in the pictures.

Huma Saleem Qureshi captioned the post as, “Loved ! â¤ï¸ Thank you universe for all the blessings and love in my life ... I’m singing #happybirthdaytome !! What does a girl need but just some fun balloons on her birthday right ?? ðŸŽˆðŸ˜‹â¤ï¸ #gratitude #happy #balloons”.

Several fans showered their love on Huma Qureshi’s photos by liking and commenting on it. While some sent best wishes for Huma Qureshi’s birthday, some appreciated Huma’s beauty in the comments section. Further, some famous personalities also commented on Huma Qureshi’s Instagram post. Some of the people who wished Huma Qureshi include actor Vasan Bala and Indian cricketer, Jayant Yadav. You can check out Huma Qureshi’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

On the work-front:

Huma Qureshi made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama, Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1. Further, Qureshi also starred in the sequel of this film. The actress has also made an appearance in Bollywood films like Jolly LLB 2 and Ek Thi Daayan. Huma has also made an appearance in the Malayalam and Tamil cinema. As of late, the actress has starred in the Netflix series, Leila. Deepa Mehta’s web series Leila featured a dystopian worls. The web series was well received by fans as well as critics. As of late, Huma is set to feature in a Bollywood film called Bell Bottom. This film will also star Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani. Further, the shooting of the film will take place in Scotland.

All images sourced from Huma Qureshi’s Instagram

