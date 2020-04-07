Huma Qureshi Reveals Her ‘#21reasonswhy’ To-do List For The Lockdown

The entire country is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has also locked herself inside her Mumbai house. However, the actor has decided to look at sorting out things for herself and be productive with this 21-day timetable.

Huma Qureshi’s 21-day to-do list for the lockdown

Huma Qureshi is among the many actors who are currently stuck inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor recently took to social media to reveal a list of things that she aims to do during the lockdown period. She said that she wants to do this so that she can be productive and achieve things even while being at home.

Huma Qureshi’s list of things included almost everything starting from waking up early and practicing 20 minutes of meditation each day. She also added that she will be keeping a journal for herself that she will be writing in each morning before taking a look at her phone. The actor also added that she aims to practice how to play the flute for one hour every day.

Huma Qureshi said that she wants to use this 21-day lockdown period as a time to catch up with her family and old friends. She said that she also wanted to watch a new movie every day but stray away from binge-watching. Huma Qureshi also said that even while being at home, one must try not to fight with their loved ones.

Check out Huma Qureshi’s post here:

Huma Qureshi further captioned the picture as, “Last night, As I lay in bed I decided not to waste my time sitting around in PJs and being a slob ... So I made my list of 21 things I am going to do for the next 21 days”. She also added that an inner transformation is needed if we want a solution to our problems. She further said that we should pray together for people across the world who are trying to fight off this pandemic.

