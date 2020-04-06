Kajol Shares 'tips On How To Stay Sane' During Coronavirus Lockdown; Read Here

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting the lives of people all around the globe. It has led to a 21-day lockdown in India to avoid its further spread. Many people are finding it hard to cope up getting locked in almost a month at home. Kajol, on Twitter, tweeted on how to stay sane during the quarantine situation. Read to know more.

Also Read | Kajol Shares Quirky Yet Important Message Through "poem Of The Day" On Social Media

Kajol’s tip on how to stay sane in quarantine

Kajol took to her social media handle Twitter, where she has more than 2 million followers, to share with people a few tips. She mentioned seven different ways in which one can spend their time during Coronavirus shutdown and attached pictures as well. The tips include sleeping, spending time with family, reading, discovering hobbies and more. Take a look at her threat.

Tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period!! pic.twitter.com/p6XnIqiHiT — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

Get pet-friendly, there no proof of them spreading virus. Believe me they play the stress busters to boredom. pic.twitter.com/vOqechXkkd — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

Stay connected with your friends through video calls. pic.twitter.com/HHnsP5c71l — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Kajol's Films Where She Played Role Of A Beautiful Bride That Are A Must Watch; See Here

Spend some quality time with the fam! pic.twitter.com/Ar3OFv8Aoo — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

Catch up on some sleep 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9O8K8ghOi1 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

Zip it and don't spread rumours🤐 pic.twitter.com/fFAhMQvRDl — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Night Workout Video During Quarantine Amid COVID-19; Watch

Besides Kajol, other Bollywood celebs are also providing tips on how to deal with COVID-19 lockdown. Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez are giving yoga and exercise advice.

Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are seen reading and spending time with their family and pets. Arjun Kapoor is giving recommendations of movies to watch. All of them along with Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others are urging fans to stay at home and stay safe from coronavirus by taking precaution methods.

Also Read | When John Abraham Saved Mumbai's Pets From Falling Victim To COVID-19 Misinformation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.