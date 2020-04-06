The Debate
These Tweets Prove Coronavirus Lockdown Is Introverts' Paradise

What’s Viral

Coronavirus has forced many countries to issue health advisories for people to stay indoors. People have been advised to practice social distancing.

Coronavirus lockdown: Tweets of happy introverts breaks the internet

With over 1,274,578 people infected and over  69,487dead across the world, coronavirus has forced many countries to issue health advisories for people to stay indoors and avoid crowds. People have been advised to practice social distancing. However, for one section of society, this is not that bad a news.

The coronavirus scare has given introverts, the perfect opportunity to not look for excuses to cancel plans and no longer face the pressure to attend social events. But, for introverts, the need to stay at home is likely easier to handle than it is for the extroverts of the world.

Lockdown: Excuse for introverts

The current need to self-isolate may feel significantly more comfortable for an introvert than the routine pressure to go out. Extroverts on the other hand, are unfamiliar with the quiet isolation that introverts are inclined to. Some introverts are even rejoicing with the need to practice social distancing.

