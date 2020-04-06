These Tweets Prove Coronavirus Lockdown Is Introverts' Paradise

With over 1,274,578 people infected and over 69,487dead across the world, coronavirus has forced many countries to issue health advisories for people to stay indoors and avoid crowds. People have been advised to practice social distancing. However, for one section of society, this is not that bad a news.

The coronavirus scare has given introverts, the perfect opportunity to not look for excuses to cancel plans and no longer face the pressure to attend social events. But, for introverts, the need to stay at home is likely easier to handle than it is for the extroverts of the world.

Lockdown: Excuse for introverts

The current need to self-isolate may feel significantly more comfortable for an introvert than the routine pressure to go out. Extroverts on the other hand, are unfamiliar with the quiet isolation that introverts are inclined to. Some introverts are even rejoicing with the need to practice social distancing.

CDC: To prevent coronavirus stay home, avoid physical contact and don't go into large crowds.



Introverts: I've been preparing for this moment my entire life. — Matthew (@CrowsFault) February 28, 2020

Reaction after reading things to avoid doing to protect yourself from corona virus.



Extroverts Introverts pic.twitter.com/sP000BRwat — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) March 6, 2020

Sometimes when I enter an elevator and no one else is in there with me, I quickly push the “close door” button as to avoid anyone else coming in and trying to talk to me. #introvertproblems — Cifiriv (@Virific) February 29, 2020

Me: Wow I’m so lonely.



Also me when a friend texts last-minute to hang out: Wow I love staying home alone.#introvertlife — Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) February 29, 2020

