Huma Qureshi Shares Picture Of Chilling In Goa; Sonakshi Sinha Calls Her 'stalker'

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Huma Qureshi took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, to share pictures of her enjoying her time in Goa. The actor can be seen striking some sweet simple poses and also went on to pen a caption revealing details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Huma Qureshi went on to share pictures of her chilling in Goa. In the first picture, the actor can be seen sitting at a restaurant and is seen looking away as she takes a selfie. In the second picture, the actor can be seen looking into the camera and striking a cute pose. Huma Qureshi can be seen donning a yellow top along with a white denim jacket. She completed the look with a simple bun, winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a simple caption. She wrote, “Goa State of Mind #white #right #bliss #peace”. Take a look at Huma Qureshi's Instagram post below.

As soon as Huma Qureshi shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for her stunning looks, while some also went on to go all gaga over the picture. Among the many comments, actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently in Goa, also went on to leave a comment on the post. She wrote, “Yaha bhi aa gayi mera peecha karte karte? Stalker”. To which Huma replied saying, “Umm… yaa… after you kept begging me to come”. Check out their fun banter and few comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos and more on her social media handle as she gives glimpses of her life. Earlier to this pic, the actor shared a picture where she can be seen chilling on a boat. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “A day in the life of a house boat â¤ï¸#water #gratitude #joy #peace #love #red #nomad #gypsysoul”. Check out the post below.

