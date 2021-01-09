Huma Qureshi Calls Sonakshi Sinha 'chor' On Recent Picture; Know Why

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her college friend. In the pictures, Sinha is seen posing with her friend at their restaurant in Goa. Sonakshi Sinha is seen donning an all-white outfit layered with a printed overall. The actor also praised her friend’s restaurant. However, Huma Qureshi's comment grabbed major attention on the picture.

Huma Qureshi took to the comment section and said that Sonakshi copied her hairstyle and so she is a 'chor'. Actor Gulshan Devaiah also mocked the whole incident as he wrote, "she’s been raving about you a lot lately". Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s travel photos and Huma's comment on the same.

In the caption, Sonakshi also asked her fans to visit the place. She also mentioned that she had an amazing time meeting her college friend and her husband who are the proud owners of the beautiful restaurant. She added that the place has a magical vibe and amazing food. Fans in a huge number praised Sonakshi Sinha's picture. Actor Vijay Varma also asked her to take him with her next time.

Sonakshi Sinha's Kerala getaway

In the recent past, Sonakshi Sinha was out on a trip to Kerala. The actor kept her fans updated with mesmerising pictures at beautiful scenic locations. She posted a series of pictures where she was seen enjoying the beauty of Kerala in a relaxed white basic blouse and shorts.

She also posted a picture with a scenic view of sunset and water in the background. Donning an all-black outfit, Sonakshi Sinha posed flashing a smile for the camera. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's travel photos.

Sonakshi Sinha in Bulbul Tarang

Sonakshi Sinha is set to play the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang. Like Singh's previous films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), his upcoming directorial venture will also be inspired by a true incident. "The film has Sonakshi in the lead. It also stars veteran actor Raj Babbar. Tahir Raj Bhasin is most likely to be part of the film too. It is a social drama set in the heartland of India. It is about an age-old custom," a source close to the film's team told PTI. This project marks the first collaboration between Singh and Sinha, who has acted in both massy entertainers as well as content-driven movies like Dabangg series, Lootera, Akira and Mission Mangal. Bulbul Tarang will go on floors in March-April, the insider said, adding it will have "a straight-to-digital release."

