Huma Qureshi Shares An Adorable "appreciation Post" For Beau Mudassar Aziz

Huma Qureshi is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry, who has won the hearts of the audience with her performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, and more. She is not only a versatile actor but also a huge social media personality. Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know what is going on in Huma Qureshi’s life and more. Recently, Huma Qureshi shared an “appreciation post” for her boyfriend, Mudassar Aziz. Read further ahead to know all about Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's photos and more.

Huma Qureshi's photos on Instagram

Rumours about Huma Qureshi and the Pati Patni Aur Woh director, Mudassar Aziz, being in a relationship had started making rounds a couple of years ago. It was only last year when the actor made their relationship public as she penned down an adorable post on Mudassar Aziz's birthday. Ever since then, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz have been very open about being together and are often spotted sharing pictures of and with each other on social media. Recently, on November 29, 2020, actor Huma Qureshi took to her official Instagram handle in order to share an “appreciation post” for boyfriend Mudassar Aziz. The picture is a selfie of the two lovebirds that Huma Qureshi has captioned, “Appreciation post for bae @mudassar_as_is #blessed #best #findingsmalljoys #everyday #reasonstosmile”.

Just as the picture was shared on the Internet, it went viral in no-time. The post received over 50,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Not only fans but even celebrities like Huma Qureshi’s brother Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Amit Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh, Vishal Mishra, Kanchi Kaul, Jyoti Kapur Das, Zaheer Iqbal, and many more have spammed the comment section of the post.

On the work front

Huma Qureshi was last seen on the Netflix Original’s Leila, for which she received a lot of praise and appreciations. The actor will next be seen in the Ranjit Tewari directorial Bell Bottom. The movie is currently being shot in Glasgow, Scotland. Huma Qureshi will be seen sharing screen space with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor as the lead characters in the movie. Bell Bottom is slated to hit theatres on April 2, 2021.

