Huma Qureshi's Special Thanks To Her 'main Man' Leaves Fans In Awe; See Post Here

Huma Qureshi recently took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for her makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao. She also referred to him as her main man and penned a heartfelt note. The note left his ardent fans in awe who were quick to comment and react on the post. Take a look at Huma Qureshi's Instagram post below.

Huma Qureshi's sweet wish for her main man Ajay Vishwasrao

Huma shared a sweet post on her Instagram handle thanking her makeup artist Ajay on the occasion of his birthday. In the first picture, Huma was seen pointing out to Ajay as they both posed for a picture. She opted for a casual look as she donned a grey t-shirt and teamed it up with a cap and sunglasses. The other three pictures featured Huma who was seen flaunting some of her favourite makeup looks.

The actor penned a heartfelt note for her makeup artist. In her caption, she thanked him for being by her side for 7 years through all the thick and thin, mad shoot days, running and catching flights. She also spoke about the cricket and tennis discussions between the two and also thanked him for making her look beautiful no matter how sleepy or tired she was.

Huma penned, "Thank you and happy bday @ajayvrao721 In an industry of people who are only about ‘self-promotion’ you are the real deal ! Love always (putting pics of some of our fave looks )". Take a look at Huma Qureshi's Instagram post below.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting on Huma Qureshi's photos. They bombarded it with several comments and reactions and praised the actor for her sweet gesture. Among them was actor Nargis Fakhri who commented, "Yasssssss he’s the man!!!! @iamhumaq the bestest @ajayvrao721".

One of the fans wrote, "Happy birthday to him.... well written", while another penned, "Gorgeous you are", "So so cute I like you". Several other fans poured in wishes for Ajay. They wrote, " Thats so sweet. I've immense respect for the people who work behind the scene and do their works without worrying about taking proper credit. Happy birthday Ajay." Have a look at some of the reactions.

Actor Nargis Fakhri's comment

Fans praise the actor for her sweet gesture

