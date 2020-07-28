Check Out Huma Qureshi's Net Worth As 'Bell Bottom' Actor Rings In Her 34th Birthday

Huma Qureshi made her Bollywood debut with Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. The success of the film was such that the makers released Gangs of Wasseypur- Part 2 in the same year. Ever since then, Huma Qureshi has come a long way. Moroever, the actor turned the year older today, July 28. Here's a look at Huma Qureshi's net worth.

Huma Qureshi's net worth

As per a report by an online portal, superstarprofiles.com, Huma Qureshi's net worth is Rs 22.45 crore ($3 million). Huma Qureshi's income is inclusive of her appearances in films and endorsements. Another report by Highlights India stated that the actor receives roughly around Rs 2 to 3 crore per film and added that Huma owns an SUV Land Rover Freelander.

Huma Qureshi's movies

Meanwhile, after the success of Gangs of Wasseypur- Part 2, she bagged several laurels for her impressive on-screen charisma. Huma Qureshi was then roped in for the film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, and in Trishna, she made a special appearance. Qureshi then tried her hand at acting in the television series titled Upanishad Ganga.

Her otable work is in films like Ek Thi Daayan, D-Day, Shorts, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Highway, among others. She has also appeared in the feature film titled X: Past Is Present, which is helmed by eleven filmmakers. Not only this but Huma Qureshi starred in the Malayalam flick White and a Tamil movie titled Kaala.

Her 2017 movie Jolly LLB 2 was reported to be the second highest-grossing film of that year. Huma was last seen in the flick Ghoomketu and in Netflix's series, Leila. She is shooting for her upcoming Hollywood project titled Army of the Dead. She also has H. Vinoth's upcoming project, Valimai, and Ranjit Tiwari's Bell Bottom lined up.

Huma Qureshi's birthday

As Huma Qureshi celebrates her birthday today, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Actors Farah Khan Kunder, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Preity G Zinta and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, posted pictures with Huma and wished her on her special day.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

