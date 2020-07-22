Armaan Malik's Massive Net Worth Proves Music Is Undoubtedly His 'Pehla Pyaar'; Read

Armaan Malik began his career as a child artist in Bollywood. He lent his voice for Amitabh Bachchan's song, Mere Buddy in the film, Bhoothnath. Ever since then, he has come a long way. Armaan Malik's very recent release, Next To Me is number 1 on the inaugural Billboard Triller U.S. & Global Charts. On Armaan Malik's birthday, here's a look at his whopping net worth details.

Armaan Malik's net worth

As per the report of an online portal, Armaan Malik's net worth is Rs 71.36 crore ($9.5 Million). The report further adds that the singer charges around Rs 10-30 lakh per song. Armaan Malik's songs like Wajah Tum Ho, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo, Sau Aasmaan, Pyaar Maanga Hai among others received magnanimous love from the audience. Armaan Malik's income is contributed to by his songs.

Armaan Malik's songs

Armaan has also lent his voice for Sushant Singh Rajput's songs like- Jab Tak and Besabriyaan in the much-acclaimed film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Not only this but Kabir Singh's super hit song, Pehla Pehla Pyaar is also sung by Malik. Earlier this year, Armaan dropped his career’s first English single titled Control on March 20. He signed his debut single with Arista Records (Sony Music Global). After which, he became the first Indian to be featured on the Spotify Times Square billboard New York City.

Apart from his singing career, Armaan Malik was earlier a part of the show, Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir. He essays the role of Zafar in it. Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir also stars Tara Sutaria, Shruti Seth among others. Armaan Malik participated in the show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and was a finalist. Moreover, he has also been a judge on the show, The Voice.

Meanwhile, in one of his interviews, Armaan Malik spoke about his dream of becoming a pop star. Expressing his obsession over Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and Justin Bieber's videos, Malik added that he has always dreamt of being a singer on the world stage. In another interview, Armaan remarked that he always wanted to take India to the world with his music and Control in that sense, is like a dream come true for him.

Armaan Malik's birthday

Malik turned a year older today, JuLY 22. On Armaan Malik's birthday, the internet has been blazing with fans outpouring sweet wishes for him. Armaan turned 25 today.

Happy Birthday Dear @ArmaanMalik22 🎂🍫💐💝

The MOST Versatile.....,

AMAZING.....,

ADORABLE.....,

Talented SINGER Have a great Day.

May all your Dreams come True.

Stay safe, Stay Happy 😊

Love you 💕#ArmaanMalik#HappyBirthdayArmaanMalik 🎂 pic.twitter.com/oCdHWb7YKh — Khan_786 (@_KHAN_0786) July 22, 2020

To one of our generation's most talented singer whose songs just touch your heart, fills you with love and makes your day!. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ArmaanMalik22 ❤😎🎉 hope your day is as awesome as you are 😄 #HappyBirthdayArmaanMalik #ArmaanMalik my favorite❤🌷🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ypq191aLZz — krisslyn (@krisslyn3) July 22, 2020

HBD @ArmaanMalik22 🤩 Ur Voice is the Biggest Asset for Capturing the hearts of millions🎵🎶💓#ArmaanMalik #HappyBirthdayArmaanMalik pic.twitter.com/CTB09L2Y8X — Tharun Kohli (@TharunKohli1) July 22, 2020

