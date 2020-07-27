Nithiin And Shalini's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details

Telugu actor Nithiin dipped his toes in the industry with his role in the film Jayam, in 2002. He also received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, South. Ever since then the actor has done a slew of movies in his stellar career. On Sunday, Nithiin got hitched to Shalini and their wedding ceremony took place at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Here's a look at Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari's net worth details.

Nithiin's net worth

According to celebstrendingnow.com, Nithiin's net worth is Rs 676 crore ($90 Million) as of 2020. Nithiin's net worth is contributed to his appearances in movies. He is also the son of Tollywood's producer and film distributor- Sudhakar Reddy.

After Jayam, Nithiin next starred in the movie Dil by V.V. Vinayak. After which he was roped in for the films like Sambaram, Sri Anjaneyam, Sye by S.S. Rajamouli, Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Chinnadana Nee Kosam, Heart Attack among others. Sye also stars Genelia Deshmukh and was very well-received by fans. After which, Nithiin shot to fame.

Nithiin's notable work is in movies like A... Aa, Chal Mohan Ranga, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Maaro among others. His very recent release titled Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna was lauded by fans. Nithiin also has two films in the kitty for 2020-21.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi's net worth ready for a boost as 'Dil Bechara' hits screens digitally; read

Also Read | Armaan Malik's massive net worth proves music is undoubtedly his 'Pehla Pyaar'; Read

Shalini Kandukari's net worth

According to an online portal, Shalini Kandukari's net worth is Rs 20 crore ($3 Million). Shalini, who hails from Kandukur in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, got engaged to Nithiin on July 22. She has completed her MBA at the University of London. Nithiin and Shalini have been in a relationship for the past eight years. However, the Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde actor remained tight-lipped about it.

Nithiin and Shalini's combined net worth

Nithiin's net worth is Rs 676 crore. Whereas Shalini Kandukari's net worth is Rs 20 crore, reports say. Going by the two figures, Nithiin and Shalini's combined net worth is Rs 696 crore.

Nithiin's wedding

Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari recently broke the big news of their engagement. The actor took to his Twitter to share a photo of his engagement with Shalini, which took the internet by storm. And on Sunday, July 26, he shared a slew of pictures of his wedding ceremony and gave a glimpse of the grand affair. On sharing the photos, Nithiin wrote that he needs all his fans' blessings and love.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast's career Net Worth is a testimony of the show's success; details

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..😀😀 need all ur blessings n love 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

Also Read | Aamna Sharif's net worth as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay's' Komolika rings in her birthday toda

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.