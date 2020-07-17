Ravi Kishan's Net Worth As Actor-politician Rings In His 51st Birthday Today; Read Details

Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla, known as Ravi Kishan, is an Indian actor who predominantly works in the Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema. Ravi Kishan is also known for his contribution to the television industry. In 1992, Ravi appeared in the film titled Pitambar and ever since then has come a long way. Here's a look at Ravi Kishan's net worth details.

Ravi Kishan's net worth

As per a report of an online portal, Ravi Kishan's net worth is Rs 16.72 crore ($2 Million). His net worth is contributed to by his massive contribution in films and television shows. Apart from this, Ravi Kishan has also done Telugu and Kannada films. Ravi has hosted several reality shows and in 2008, he also bagged the Most Popular Actor award at the ETV Bhojpuri Cinema Samman 2008 function.

Ravi Kishan's movies

Ravi Kishan is known for his notable works in films like Tere Naam, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Raavan, Mohalla Assi, Agent Vinod, Zilla Ghaziabad, Love Aur RajneetI, Luck, among others. His Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Chandu Ki Chameli, Balidaan, Bairi Kangana 2, Dhurandhar-The Shooter among others also did well with fans. Moreover, Ravi Kishan's movies in the Telugu cinema like Supreme, Okka Ammayi Thappa, MLA, Saakshyam also received a great response from fans and critics.

Apart from films, Ravi Kishan was the finalist in the popular television reality show- Big Boss 1. He was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5. Kishan was one of the judges on the reality TV show titled Sales Ka Bazigar and was a part of the show Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka Season 1 and 2.

Ravi Kishan's recent release like Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, was well-received by fans. Kishan was roped in for Nikkhil Advani's Batla House, opposite John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur. Batla House was critically acclaimed and the film also churned great numbers at the box-office. The actor has upcoming Bhojpuri films like Radhe, Sabse Bada Champion in his kitty. Meanwhile, Ravi is a politician too.

Ravi Kishan's birthday

The actor-turned-politician turned a year older today, July 17. On the special occasion, fans of the Bhojpuri superstar started trending #Ravikishan on Twitter as they outpoured sweet wishes for him. Take a look.

#ravikishanWarm birthday greetings to Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Gorakhpur (U.P.) and great actor Shri @ravikishann ji. May almighty bless you long and healthy life. #ravikishan pic.twitter.com/9heIWy9vWA — Sourav (@Sourav69830132) July 17, 2020

