Hyderabad Horror: Salman Khan Fumes At 'worst Kind Of Shaitans', Calls For United Fight

Salman Khan expressed his anger at the horrific gangrape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. As the country united in grief, frustration and anger, the actor lashed out at the ‘worst kind of shaitans’ for the 'torture' and death of 'innocent women' and the agony that their family goes through. The Dabangg star called for a united fight against the ‘demons’, while hoping that campaigns like ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’ are not just campaigns.

After celebrities from various fields expressed their anger at the shocking crime, Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, “... These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form!” He added that ‘the pain, torture n death of innocent women’ ‘should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman. n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together.” (sic)

Film industry furious

Earlier, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Yami Gautam and many from the South film industry had conveyed their thoughts on the incident. Akshay Kumar had tweeted, “We seem to be losing it as a society.” He added that our ‘moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP.”

Anupam Kher had written, “The rapists should be shot upright by hanging upside down at the intersection. Respected @AmitShah As Home Minister, you have taken very bold decisions. Rapists should be sentenced to death immediately !! Just pass such a law." Shabana Azmi had written, “The horror! The brutality! Perpetrators must be brought to book. I grieve for her family and for what is happening to some elements in our society.”

The charred remains of a 25-year-old assistant veterinary working in a state-run hospital was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway. Four men had abducted her, on the pretext of helping her repair the flat tyre of her scooter. They had burnt her remains after committing the act. The accused have been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway.

