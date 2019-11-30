Anupam Kher Demands Death Penalty Over Hyderabad Gangrape-murder, Appeals To Amit Shah

The horrific details of the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case have shaken the entire nation. Many Bollywood celebrities came forward and demanded justice for the 27-year old veterinarian doctor. Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter handle and appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah saying the culprits should be sentenced to death immediately. On Friday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also appealed people to banish those who commit crimes against women. He said, "Such criminals should be prosecuted and no advocate should come in their defense in court."

Anupam Kher wrote: "-- के साथ हुए वहशी बलात्कार करने वालों को बीच चौराहे पर उल्टा लटका कर सीधा गोली मार देनी चाहिए। आदरणीय @AmitShah जी! गृह मंत्री के रूप में आपने काफ़ी साहसिक निर्णयात्मक निर्णय लिए है। बलात्कारियों को तुरंत मौत की सजा हो जानी चाहिए!! बस ऐसा एक क़ानून पास करवा दीजिए।" [In translation: The rapists should be shot upright by hanging upside down at the intersection. Respected @AmitShah As Home Minister, you have taken very bold decisions. Rapists should be sentenced to death immediately !! Just pass such a law."

The Case

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

The Police said: "Four people saw the victim parking her vehicle near the toll plaza at 6 PM on 27 Nov, and while consuming alcohol they discussed the lady and had hatched a plan to commit the crime." The Police added that the four accused has been arrested. "Based on the confession of the accused and the evidence collected, it is revealed that the following four persons were involved in the crime: Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu."

Detailing about the timing on the incident, the Police said that they recieved a complaint of missing woman at 3 AM at Shamshabad Police Station. When at 9 AM they received another complaint about ''something burning", they called relatives of the victim to identify the body.

