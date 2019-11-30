Hyderabad Horror: B-town Celebs Demand Harshest Punishment For Culprits

The horrific details of the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case have left the nation in shock. A number of B-Town actors have come out and demanded that justice be meted to the 27-year old veterinarian doctor. Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha were among others who took to social media to vent their anger and grief.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and said that we as a society have failed ''our sister" time and again.

Condemning the rape and murder, Richa Chadha demanded the "harshest punishment" for the culprits.

An enraged Farhan took to Twitter and said that what those men did to the victim "is another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief (sic)."

And what is going to be done about the minor allegedly involved if found guilty..?

For what it’s worth, I feel that if you’re old enough to knowingly commit a crime this brutal, you’re old enough to face real consequences. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 29, 2019

The incident

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim’s family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday, identified the body, police said. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. Four persons had been arrested in the case. The accused were nabbed based on clues from CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, said reports.

