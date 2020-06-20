'I Am Breaking Up With You Twitter': 'Dil Juunglee' Actor Saqib Saleem Pens Note

Joining the list of celebrities leaving Twitter is actor Saqib Saleem, who on Saturday took to his social media platform to reveal that he is 'breaking up with Twitter'. The actor, as an 'Ex-lover', penned a poem to express his disappointment with all the hate and negativity that comes with the platform.

Before Saqib Saleem, director Shashank Khaitan, actor Sonakshi Sinha, and singer Neha Bhasin too quit the platform owing to all the toxicity. Saleem wrote that Twitter was 'lovely' and a 'great platform' when he first got on to it but eventually all he wakes up to his 'hatred' on it.

He wrote:

Hey Twitter, When we met for the first time, you were lovely.

A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place full of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct. These last few days have forced me to realise that I don't need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It's made me realise that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel; energies are contagious! Thank you to my almost 99K followers for all the love. We will stay connected through other platforms, but for now, Twitter and I are done. In a world where you can be anything, be kind! Your ex Lover

S.

On the work front, Saqib Saleem is all geared up to essay the role of legendary cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the Kabir Khan directorial '83. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19, 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The actor had also revealed to a daily about starring in the much-awaited movie.

