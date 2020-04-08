Saqib Saleem Plans On Spending His Birthday With Sister Huma Qureshi; Read

Saqib Saleem made his debut in Bollywood with the 2011 film, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Since then, he has established himself as one of the top actors. Saqib is currently quarantining with his sister and actor Huma Qureshi at their Mumbai home. As he turns 32 today, Saqib Saleem plans to celebrate the day with his sister, Huma Qureshi:

Saqib Saleem's birthday plans with Huma Qureshi

Saqib Saleem turns 32 today and as the country faces a lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the actor has decided to spend his special day with his sister, Huma Qureshi. While talking about the same in an interview, he said that every year he celebrates his birthday with his friends. However, this time around, he wanted to be with his family instead.

Saqib added that his family has come down to the city for his birthday. He also recalled his birthday parties from his childhood. While talking about the same, he recalled how he had a rule that the people who would get him gifts would get the food first during his birthday parties.

The actor also said how during his early years, his family would plan out an entire day of fun on his birthdays. Saqib Saleem revealed that during his birthdays, his entire family including his sister, Huma Qureshi would go to India Gate as they were residents of Delhi. The family would have a beautiful picnic and spend a gala time. He referred to these times as one of the most memorable days of his life.

Bollywood actors Saqib Saleem and his sister Huma Qureshi share an unbreakable bond. They have always been a huge pillar of support in each other’s lives. The brother-sister duo share all their professional and personal problems always.

